India bowls first against United States at Twenty20 World Cup after winning the toss

WESTBURY, N.Y. (AP) — Rohit Sharma won the toss and India opted to bowl first against the United States on Wednesday at the Twenty20 World Cup.

A win for either side will confirm qualification for the Super Eight stage. The two sides are unbeaten in Group A so far with two wins each.

The U.S. beat Canada in its first game and has had a six-day rest since its shock victory over 2009 champion Pakistan.