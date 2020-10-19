India army apprehends Chinese soldier amid military standoff

The nuclear-armed rivals have accused each other of crossing into rival territory and of firing shots for the first time in 45 years.

India and China have stationed tens of thousands of rival soldiers on both sides backed by artillery, tanks and fighter jets and are bracing for a harsh winter in the cold-desert region, where temperatures can fall to minus 50 degrees Celsius (minus 58 Fahrenheit).

They have held several rounds of talks by military, diplomatic and political officials, including negotiations between their foreign ministers and defense ministers in Moscow last month. Although the standoff has persisted, the talks seem to have calmed the situation along the border, with no new military aggression reported for a month now.