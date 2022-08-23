Independent Spirit Awards make acting awards gender neutral

“We’re thrilled to join the other festivals and award shows that are already moving to celebrate great acting without reference to gender,” Josh Welsh, Film Independent's president, said in a statement. “We’re also happy to welcome non-binary performers into the Spirit Awards without forcing them to choose to identify as male or female.”

The Spirit Awards honor smaller budget indie films and are known for its starry, free-wheeling ceremony that's part of the awards season runup to the Academy Awards.