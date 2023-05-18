Incredible shrinking lakes: Humans, climate change, diversion costs trillions of gallons annually

“More than half of the decline is primarily attributable to human consumption or indirect human signals through climate warming,” said study lead author Fangfang Yao, a climate scientist at the University of Colorado.

The diversion of water from lakes — a direct human cause of shrinkage — is probably larger and more noticeable because it is “very acute, very local and it has the capability of really changing the landscape,” said co-author Ben Livneh, a University of Colorado hydrologist.

But the indirect human shrinking, from warmer air due to climate change, "is this global blanketing effect that kind of affects everything or more places," Livneh said. California's Mono Lake is a good example of this type of shrinking, Yao said.

Even areas that are getting wetter because of climate change are losing lake water because hotter air is sucking more moisture out of the lakes. And that means more water in the air, which can fall as rain or snow but “may end up falling as rain far away, outside the basin where it evaporated or even over the ocean," Livneh said in an email.

Yao, Livneh and colleagues used almost 30 years of satellite observation, climate data and computer simulation to figure out what's happening to lakes and found more than half of them have shrunk so much that it is statistically significant and not random.

In the United States, Lake Mead lost two-thirds of its water between 1992 and 2020, while the Great Salt Lake also shrank noticeably, Yao said. The Great Lakes dropped considerably from 1992 to 2013 then plateaued and then increased.

Another problem is that lakes are filling with sediment or dirt from upstream rivers.

Scientists have long known about the problems of climate change, diversion and sedimentation, “however the complete quantification of water storage variations for large lakes that Yao and colleagues provide is new” and it creates "a much more complete picture'' than past research has, said University of North Carolina hydrology professor Tamlin Pavelsky, who wasn't part of the study.

“I’m generally most worried about lakes that are ecologically important and in populated areas without a lot of other good sources of water,” Pavelsky said in an email. “Lake Urmia in Iran, the Dead Sea, the Salton Sea ... these are all worrisome.”

It's likely to get worse as society looks for more water and more reservoirs with a growing population and a warmer Earth, said UCLA climate hydrologist Park Williams, who wasn't part of the study.

