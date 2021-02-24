Incomplete polar bear survey halts Alaska oil search bid

The company, which is the Alaska Native corporation for the only village in the refuge, confirmed it had not conducted three aerial surveys to detect polar bear dens as required by Feb. 13.

The corporation was subsequently informed Saturday its request is “no longer actionable,” Schwartz said.

Corporation officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

Democratic President Joe Biden opposes drilling in the refuge and his administration moved swiftly to delay oil and gas activity in the refuge approved by the Republican-led Congress in 2017.

The federal government issued nine leases to three entities that bid for rights to pursue oil and gas activity in the refuge’s coastal plain following a lease sale in January that attracted little interest.

Kaktovik is located toward the coastal plain’s eastern section, away from any of the leased tracts. Bidders including the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority acquired tracts in the refuge's western area.