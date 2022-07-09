Incomplete grade? Columbia loses ranking over dubious data

U.S. News said it contacted Columbia officials in March after learning there were questions about the accuracy of the university's submission and asked it to substantiate some of information.

“To date, Columbia has been unable to provide satisfactory responses to the information U.S. News requested,” the publisher said in a statement Thursday.

Therefore, the publisher said , it has removed the numerical ranking of the school in various lists including 2022 National Universities, 2022 Best Value Schools and 2022 Top Performers on Social Mobility.

Columbia will remain ranked in other areas that relied on ratings from top officials at other universities and departments and didn't include data from Columbia.

The unranked status will appear on Columbia's profile page on USNews.com.