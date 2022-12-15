ajc logo
X

Incoming NCAA president has embraced role of problem-solver

National & World News
By STEVE LeBLANC, Associated Press
Updated 57 minutes ago
Charlie Baker, the next leader of the largest college sports governing body in the country, is stepping into a hornet’s nest of a job that will likely tap every political skill in his bag

BOSTON (AP) — Not every Harvard basketball player can end up an NBA phenomenon like Jeremy Lin.

Some of them have to settle for other careers, like being the governor of Massachusetts — or the president of the NCAA.

Charlie Baker, the next leader of the largest college sports governing body in the country, is stepping into a hornet's nest of a job that will likely tap every political skill in his bag.

It's a good thing he's collected many.

Baker has proven to be one of the most popular governors in the country, first winning Massachusetts' top seat in 2014 and easily winning reelection in 2018. He likely would have been a favorite this year if he'd opted to seek a third term.

Instead, he'll take over the NCAA in March.

Madness.

“I will state unequivocally that this was nowhere near my mind when I made the decision a year ago not to seek reelection,” Baker, 66, said Thursday.

During his eight years in office, Baker has embraced the role of problem-solver. He's part of a long tradition of socially-moderate, fiscally conservative New England Republicans.

Baker's crisis management skills were put to the test just weeks after he was sworn in by a series of pounding snowstorms that buried parts of the state in several feet of snow and ground portions of metro Boston’s public transit system to a halt.

He responded in part by pushing for the creation of a new fiscal control board to help stabilize the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, which oversees the transit system and suffered from decades of neglect.

The board was mostly seen as a success.

Other, tougher challenges would follow.

Among those was the state's opioid overdose crisis that has caused thousands of deaths each year and cost Massachusetts billions of dollars in lost productivity. Baker signed two major opioid bills during his first term alone.

Under Baker, billions were pumped into the chronically beleaguered transportation authority, which continued to experience a slew of troubles from fatal crashes to subway cars belching smoke and rush hour trains running on weekend schedules.

During his second term, Baker would again face a major public health emergency.

The sudden emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic forced Baker to take a series of dramatic steps, from shuttering non-essential businesses to closing schools and requiring face masks in public. While some bristled, polls showed Baker's response generally earned high marks.

Despite the efforts, the state was home to one of the deadliest COVID-19 outbreaks in a U.S. nursing facility at a veterans home where dozens succumbed to the disease.

Over the years, Baker distanced himself from his party's most strident voices. Most notably, he refused to vote for Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020. The stance drew Trump's ire but strengthened Baker's popularity in Massachusetts, where voters twice rejected Trump by double-digit margins.

As governor, Baker also backed a handful of sports-related measures.

Earlier this year, Baker signed a bill legalizing sports betting in his state. The law included a compromise for in-state college sports that allows residents to bet on Massachusetts teams if they're playing in a national tournament or competition, but otherwise prohibits such bets.

In 2016, Baker signed a bill guaranteeing transgender people can use restrooms and locker rooms that correspond with their gender identities.

Baker got an early taste for state politics working in the administrations of Republican Govs. William Weld and Paul Cellucci in the 1990s.

He participated in crafting the financing plan for the Big Dig — a multi-billion-dollar transportation and highway project that transformed downtown Boston. He also for a time headed up Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, leading a financial turnaround for one of the state’s largest insurers.

Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey, who will be sworn in next month to become the state's first woman and first LGBTQ candidate elected to serve as Massachusetts governor, is among those congratulating Baker on his new role.

Coincidentally, Healey also played basketball at Harvard.

“I know he knows the important role athletics can play and I’m excited for the future of college sports and student-athletes under his leadership,” Healey said.

Credit: Steven Senne

Credit: Steven Senne

Credit: Steven Senne

Credit: Steven Senne

Credit: Elise Amendola

Credit: Elise Amendola

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

If Braves don’t retain Dansby Swanson it won’t be because they can’t afford it2h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Georgia Tech hires Norval McKenzie to coach running backs
3h ago

Credit: Stan Awtrey/AJC

GHSA signs 3-year deal to bring football finals back to Mercedes-Benz Stadium
3h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons’ Drake London could benefit from QB switch to Desmond Ridder
9h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons’ Drake London could benefit from QB switch to Desmond Ridder
9h ago

Credit: Jonathan Newton

When Georgia Tech’s Buster Faulkner was Parkview’s quarterback
The Latest

Credit: Rebecca Blackwell

Parents of slain UVA student call for stricter gun laws
12m ago
Texas officer convicted in killing of Atatiana Jefferson
15m ago
Oregon judge halts voter-approved high-capacity magazine ban
18m ago
Featured

Menorah lightings, Cricket Celebration Bowl and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta...
4h ago
Atlanta’s Celebration Bowl puts HBCU football in national spotlight
12h ago
Chatham County grand jury indicts mother in murder of toddler Quinton Simon
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top