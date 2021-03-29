Inbee Park wins Kia Classic in LPGA Tour season debut

“It was a great week this week,” Park said. “It was my first week back out in three months or so, and I played so good. I mean, I couldn’t believe how I was doing out there this week. I thought this week was just kind of a preparation for next week, but I exceeded so much more. I’m just really happy.”

After making three birdies in a four-hole stretch around the turn, Park bogeyed the 12th and 13th, then got the two strokes back with a 40-foot eagle putt on the short par-4 16th. She three-putted the 18th for a bogey.

Park gave the tour its first international winner of the year, after Americans Jessica and Nelly Korda and Austin Ernst swept the first three tournaments.

Thompson bogeyed the last for a 69 to match Olson (68) at 9 under.

“Inbee played great, so she was a tough chase,” Thompson said. “But I’m just happy with where my game is going into next week.”

Top-ranked Jin Young Ko was 8 under after a 70.