In video, Biden thanks new US citizens for 'choosing us'

“You all have one thing in common — courage,” Biden says in the video, released on Monday. "The courage it takes to sacrifice and make this journey. The courage to leave your homes, your lives, your loved ones, and come to a nation that is more than just a place but rather an idea. An idea that where everyone is created equal and deserves to be treated equally.”

Presidents typically record a message to be played at the end of naturalization ceremonies, moments after new citizens take the oath of allegiance. Those proceedings, though, have been abbreviated over the past year because of the coronavirus pandemic, and the video has been among the elements cut for time. The White House and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services released the video publicly so that it can be viewed by new citizens and the public from home.