BreakingNews
Tina Turner, unstoppable superstar whose hits included 'What's Love Got to Do With It,' dead at 83
X

In transition from HBO Max to Max, writer and director credits got lost

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By LINDSEY BAHR, Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
The streaming service Max may only be hours into its rollout, but it’s already under fire by Hollywood’s top guilds for the way it credits writers and directors

Warner Bros. Discovery's streaming service Max may only be hours into its rollout, but it quickly came under fire by top Hollywood guilds for the way it credits writers and directors.

Early Wednesday, some started noticing a change to the credits on films. Instead of individually listing writers, directors and producers, the new Max format had lumped them all together. By Wednesday afternoon, the presidents of the Directors Guild of America and the Writers Guild of America West had issued a strongly worded joint statement condemning the “creator” credit.

Warner Bros. Discovery responded with a statement saying it was an oversight in the technical transition from HBO Max to Max and that it will be corrected. No timeline for restoring the writer and director credits was given.

“We agree that the talent behind the content on Max deserve their work to be properly recognized,” a Max spokesperson said. “We apologize for this mistake.”

But it hit a nerve for the guilds at a tense moment in the industry. The writers are on day 22 of a strike and the directors are in negotiations for a new contract.

It “it, “Echoes the message we heard in our negotiations .... that writers are marginal, inessential, and should simply accept being paid less and less, while our employers’ profits go higher and higher,” said Writers Guild of America West President Meredith Stiehm. "This tone-deaf disregard for writers’ importance is what brought us to where we are today.”

DGA President Lesli Linka Glatter added that it was “a grave insult to our members and our union” and that the “devaluation of the individual contributions of artists is a disturbing trend and the DGA will not stand for it.”

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

To Republicans’ delight, Georgia Rep. Mesha Mainor defies her party7h ago

Credit: AP

BREAKING: Tina Turner, unstoppable superstar, dead at 83
4m ago

Credit: University System of Georgia

Finalist chosen to be next University of North Georgia president
1h ago

Yelp: Nation’s best burger comes from unlikely restaurant in Atlanta
4h ago

Yelp: Nation’s best burger comes from unlikely restaurant in Atlanta
4h ago

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

17-year-old dies days after shooting at NW Atlanta’s Washington Park
47m ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

UN: Sudan conflict displaces over 1.3 million, including some 320K to neighboring...
4m ago
Tina Turner, unstoppable superstar whose hits included 'What's Love Got to Do With It,'...
4m ago
Taking a daily multivitamin appears to boost brains of adults over 60, but more study is...
6m ago
Featured

Credit: Contributed

Alumni return to Georgia school to sing swan song for retiring teacher
Georgia’s mental health hotline is a national leader. Some worry about its expansion.
Georgia Tech center aims to be catalyst for life science and biomedical sector
23h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top