In the Stanley Cup Final for a 3rd time in 5 years, Florida's Carter Verhaeghe keeps scoring goals

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sure, Corey Perry is in the Stanley Cup Final for a fourth time in five years, but he lost his three previous trips.

Florida's Carter Verhaeghe is there for a third time in that span and has a ring to show for it, from 2020 as a rookie with Tampa Bay. It's no coincidence he keeps scoring big goals for the Panthers, now three wins from a championship, and he appreciates each one because of his long road to even reach the NHL.

“I always had the drive to kind of get better, and I knew I had the talent and I think it just took a little longer for me,” Verhaeghe said. “It took a long time to get here. I think no path is straight, and I think for me it definitely hasn’t been straight. I’ve definitely been to a lot of different places, and everywhere I went I tried to take from that experience and kind of learn from my experience of where I’ve been and try to get better.”