'In the Heights' to open Tribeca Film Festival in June

This image released by Warner Bros. Picures shows a scene from the upcoming film "In the Heights," which will open the Tribeca Film Festival in June. (Macall Polay/Warner Bros. Entertainment via AP)
This image released by Warner Bros. Picures shows a scene from the upcoming film "In the Heights," which will open the Tribeca Film Festival in June. (Macall Polay/Warner Bros. Entertainment via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — The big-screen adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's “In the Heights” will kick off the Tribeca Film Festival on June 9, two days before the film opens in theaters and begins streaming.

Set in New York's Washington Heights, Jon M. Chu's “In the Heights” will premiere across every New York borough — including the United Palace theater in the film's uptown neighborhood, festival organizers said Friday.

Tribeca — canceled last year due to the pandemic — is planning a festival beginning June 9 to take place in open-air venues around the city.

“In the Heights is the quintessential New York story of hard-work, resilience, and triumph. We are proud to feature this film as opening night where it can debut in its hometown in celebration of its New York roots and the Latinx community,” said Jane Rosenthal, co-founder of the festival.

Warner Bros. will release "In the Heights on June 11 in theaters and on HBO Max. The Tribeca Film Festival runs June 9-20.

This image released by Warner Bros. Picures shows director Jon M. Chu, left, and Lin-Manuel Miranda on the set of "In the Heights," which will open the Tribeca Film Festival in June. (Macall Polay/Warner Bros. Entertainment via AP)
This image released by Warner Bros. Picures shows director Jon M. Chu, left, and Lin-Manuel Miranda on the set of "In the Heights," which will open the Tribeca Film Festival in June. (Macall Polay/Warner Bros. Entertainment via AP)

