In solidarity, Poles buy flowers to help struggling vendors

Szluka said Sunday she would try to keep them on the balcony until she can visit the family graves.
People placed the flowers before government and right-wing ruling party offices to show their discontent with the last-minute decision blocking one of the strongest traditions in this predominantly Catholic nation.
Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki argued the cemeteries had to be closed to avoid the usual throngs there as well as on public transport at the time of a sharp spike in daily infections.
To alleviate the vendors' worries, Morawiecki said the government would refund the losses due to the sudden closure of cemeteries.
Poland's government has been facing more than a week of massive nationwide street protests calling for its resignation after a top court ruling further toughened Poland's abortion law, one of Europe's strictest.
Flowers and candles people have placed outside of Powazki cemetery after Poland's government closed all cemeteries in an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19, in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Driven by new solidarity, Poles have been buying armloads of chrysanthemums to help out flower vendors who unexpectedly faced bankruptcy when the government ordered all cemeteries locked due to COVID-19 during a traditional memorial weekend. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
