In Seattle, a Black police chief resigns over budget cuts

Durkan praised Best's service and commitment to improving policing in the city Tuesday. She noted that Best had established a “collaborative policing bureau” to focus on youth violence prevention and other issues, added mental health workers in precincts, brought back community service officers and sought ways to reduce the burden of 911 calls — all before the protests that erupted after George Floyd's killing by Minneapolis police.

“Of all the major cities in America, Seattle had the chief that not only understands the lived experience of Black America — because it is her experience — but has the deep experience in policing needed to change it,” Durkan said.

Deputy Chief Adrian Diaz, who heads the collaborative policing bureau, was named interim chief when Best's resignation takes effect Sept. 2. Durkan said she would not begin looking to hire a permanent replacement, given the city's dire economic outlook amid the pandemic as well as uncertainty about the future role of policing.

City Council members and residents alike had criticized Durkan and Best for the department's response to protests against police brutality prompted by Floyd's killing. Officers repeatedly used tear gas, blast balls, pepper spray and other less-lethal weapons indiscriminately and at times without provocation, prompting a federal judge to restrain their use.

Best insisted that officers had a right to defend themselves.

Many of her supporters — even those who considered the department's protest response heavy-handed — saw her retirement as unfortunate.

“All these organizations that have been pushing for police reform, we all believe Chief Best is a good chief,” said Linh Thai, managing director of the Vietnamese Community Leadership Institute. “We want her at the helm.”

Black Lives Matter Seattle-King County issued a statement demanding that the council “stop prioritizing performative action that solely suggests the appearance of change.”

"It does nothing to further our fight for authentic police accountability and the safety of Black lives, that the first Black woman to hold the position of Chief of Police of the Seattle Police Department has been forced out of her job by the Seattle City Council,” the organization said.

U.S. Attorney General William Barr also lamented Best's departure: "This experience should be a lesson to state and local leaders about the real costs of irresponsible proposals to defund the police.”

Seattle City Council Member Lisa Herbold, who joined all but one other council member in cutting the department's current $400 million budget by less than 1%, called Best's decision “a staggering loss to leaders of the Black and Brown community.”

Herbold said she was sorry if Best felt targeted or disrespected by the council's actions.

“Every major city in the nation has a police chief who is learning that leadership means understanding that they may need to figure out how to accept — and get their departments to accept — that the public wants less policing and more community safety,” Herbold said.

___

AP writer Lisa Baumann contributed to this story.

Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best, right, prepares to speak at a news conference as Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, left, walks to a socially distanced position, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Seattle. Best, the first Black woman to lead Seattle's police department, announced she will be stepping down in September following cuts to her budget that would reduce the department by as many as 100 officers. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Credit: Ted S. Warren Credit: Ted S. Warren

Protestors block Fourth Avenue outside Seattle City Hall during Monday's Seattle City Council budget committee voting, which included potential Seattle Police Department cuts, Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. Organizers said the protest puts pressure on defunding Seattle Police and reallocating funds into the Black community. (Erika Schultz/The Seattle Times via AP) Credit: Erika Schultz Credit: Erika Schultz

FILE - In this July 20, 2020, file photo, police officers look on at protesters in Seattle. The Seattle City Council is scheduled to take votes Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, on proposals that would reduce the police department by up to 100 officers through layoffs and attrition, actions supported by demonstrators who have marched in the city following George Floyd's killing in Minneapolis but strongly opposed by the mayor and police chief. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File) Credit: Elaine Thompson Credit: Elaine Thompson

Protestors block Fourth Avenue outside Seattle City Hall and listen to Monday's Seattle City Council budget committee voting, which included potential Seattle Police Department cuts, Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. Organizers said the protest puts pressure on defunding Seattle Police and reallocating funds into the Black community. (Erika Schultz/The Seattle Times via AP) Credit: Erika Schultz Credit: Erika Schultz

Protestors gather outside city hall for Monday's Seattle City Council budget committee voting, which includes potential Seattle Police Department cuts, on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. (Erika Schultz/The Seattle Times via AP) Credit: Erika Schultz Credit: Erika Schultz

Protestors block Fourth Avenue outside Seattle City Hall and listen to Monday's Seattle City Council budget committee voting, which included potential Seattle Police Department cuts, Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. Organizers said the protest puts pressure on defunding Seattle Police and reallocating funds into the Black community. (Erika Schultz/The Seattle Times via AP) Credit: Erika Schultz Credit: Erika Schultz

Seattle Deputy Police Chief Adrian Diaz, right, looks on as Police Chief Carmen Best, left, speaks at a news conference, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Seattle. Best, the first Black woman to lead Seattle's police department, announced she will be stepping down in September following cuts to her budget that would reduce the department by as many as 100 officers and that Diaz will serve as interim police chief. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Credit: Ted S. Warren Credit: Ted S. Warren

Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best, center, laughs as she speaks during a news conference, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Seattle as Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, left, and Deputy Police Chief Adrian Diaz, right, look on. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Credit: Ted S. Warren Credit: Ted S. Warren

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, center, speaks as Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best, left, and Deputy Police Chief Adrian Diaz, right, look on during a news conference, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Seattle. Best, the first Black woman to lead Seattle's police department, announced she will be stepping down in September following cuts to her budget that would reduce the department by as many as 100 officers and that Diaz will serve as interim police chief. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Credit: Ted S. Warren Credit: Ted S. Warren

Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best wears a mask as she listens to other speakers during a news conference, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Seattle. Best, the first Black woman to lead Seattle's police department, announced she will be stepping down in September following cuts to her budget that would reduce the department by as many as 100 officers. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Credit: Ted S. Warren Credit: Ted S. Warren

Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best, center, speaks as Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, left, and Deputy Police Chief Adrian Diaz, right, look on during a news conference, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Seattle. Best, the first Black woman to lead Seattle's police department, announced she will be stepping down in September following cuts to her budget that would reduce the department by as many as 100 officers and that Diaz will serve as interim police chief. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Credit: Ted S. Warren Credit: Ted S. Warren

Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best pauses as she speaks during a news conference, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Seattle. Best, the first Black woman to lead Seattle's police department, announced she will be stepping down in September following cuts to her budget that would reduce the department by as many as 100 officers. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Credit: Ted S. Warren Credit: Ted S. Warren