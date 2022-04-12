In Rio, rescue dogs watch out for their rescuers

Caramello – a name inspired by the colour of his fur – has been residing at the fire brigade that found him injured across the iconic Sugarloaf mountain ever since he was rescued nearly a year ago. During that time, the 11-year-old dog has amassed some 27,000 followers.

Older, and slightly less adventurous then Corporal Oliveira, Caramello's online efforts have focused on drawing attention to a wide range of good causes and campaigns.

He has used his newly found clout to promote awareness around cancer, or to encourage donations for victims of natural disasters such as the recent deadly landslides in Petropolis. He's also helped other rescue dogs or cats find new homes.

“Caremello is a real digital influencer,” said Maj. Fabio Contreiras, from the Catete Fire Brigade, one of Rio de Janeiro’s oldest.

But with fame, comes burden. And the dogs' fans are demanding.

“Sometimes I have too much work. I go a week without posting and people complain: ‘Where is (Corporal) Oliveira? Has he gone missing?’,” jokes Oliveira, the police officer in charge of the dog’s social media. He can get more than 200 messages in one day. Sometimes, he just has to tell them: “He’s on holiday!”

Caption Lt. Tatiana Gaiao calls up the caramelobombeiro Instagram profile featuring Caramello, a rescue dog, at the Catete Fire Brigade in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Caramello's online efforts promote awareness around cancer, or to encourage donations for victims of natural disasters such as the recent deadly landslides in Petropolis. He's also helped other rescue dogs or cats find new homes. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

Caption Children pet police dog "Corporal Oliveira" at the 17 Military Police Battalion's station, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, April 7, 2022. Oliveira has his own Instagram profile with more than 45,000 followers. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

