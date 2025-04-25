Nation & World News
Nation & World News

In reverse of a longtime stance, US says UN Palestinian refugee agency isn't immune from lawsuits

The Trump administration has decided that the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees is not immune from being sued, reversing the U.S. government’s longstanding position that the organization was protected from civil liability
Palestinians carry the body of Abdul Khaleq Jbour, 16, who was killed in an Israeli military raid, during his funeral at the West Bank village of Salem, near Nablus, Friday, April 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Palestinians carry the body of Abdul Khaleq Jbour, 16, who was killed in an Israeli military raid, during his funeral at the West Bank village of Salem, near Nablus, Friday, April 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
By ERIC TUCKER – Associated Press
1 hour ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration has decided that the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees is not immune from being sued, reversing the U.S. government's longstanding position that the organization was protected from civil liability.

The Justice Department revealed its new stance in a letter it filed in federal court in New York on Thursday as part of a lawsuit that aims to hold the agency, known as UNRWA, accountable for the Oct. 7, 2023, deadly attack on Israel by Hamas. The change in position underscores the hardened perspective toward the agency under the Trump administration following allegations by Israel that some of the agency staff was involved in the Hamas rampage.

The lawsuit, filed by families of some of the victims of the massacre, alleges that UNRWA had aided Hamas by, among other things, permitting weapons storage and deployment centers in its schools and medical clinics and by employing Hamas members. Lawyers for UNRWA have called the lawsuit “absurd” and have said in court filings that the agency was immune from liability as a “subsidiary organ” of the United Nations.

The previous US stance protected the agency

In a statement Friday, UNRWA spokesperson Juliet Touma said the Justice Department filing reversed the U.S. government's “longstanding recognition that UNRWA is a subsidiary body of the General Assembly and an integral part of the United Nations, entitled to immunity from legal process.” She said the agency would continue to make its case before the court and "will consider whether any other action is appropriate with respect to the letter.”

The Justice Department acknowledged in its 10-page letter that though its position had been that UNRWA was shielded from litigation, “the Government has since reevaluated that position, and now concludes UNRWA is not immune from this litigation.”

“The complaint in this case alleges atrocious conduct on the part of UNRWA and its officers. Of course, such allegations are only the first step on a long road, where plaintiffs will be required to prove what they have alleged. But UNRWA is not above that process — nor are the bulk of the remaining defendants,” the letter states. “The Government believes they must answer these allegations in American courts. The prior Administration’s view that they do not was wrong.”

The letter was signed by Jay Clayton, the new U.S. attorney in Manhattan, and another lawyer in the office, as well as Yaakov Roth, the acting assistant attorney general in charge of the Justice Department's civil division.

The agency has assisted Palestinians since the 1940s

UNRWA was established by the U.N. General Assembly in 1949 to provide relief for Palestinians who fled or were expelled from their homes before and during the 1948 Arab-Israeli war, which followed the establishment of Israel, as well as their descendants, until there is a political solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The agency provides aid and services — including health and education — to some 2.5 million Palestinian refugees in Gaza and the occupied West Bank and east Jerusalem, as well as 3 million more in Syria, Jordan and Lebanon. Since the Israel-Hamas war, it has been the main lifeline for a population reliant on humanitarian aid in Gaza.

Israel alleged that 19 out of UNRWA's approximately 13,000 staff in Gaza took part in Hamas' attack in southern Israel, which killed about 1,200 people and set off the war in Gaza.

UNRWA said it fired nine staffers after an internal U.N. investigation concluded that they could have been involved, although the evidence was not authenticated or corroborated. Israel later alleged that about 100 other Palestinians in Gaza were Hamas members, but never provided any evidence to the United Nations.

___

Associated Press writer Farnoush Amiri contributed to this report.

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE.- Mourners gather around the bodies of 8 Red Crescent emergency responders, recovered in Rafah a week after an Israeli attack, as they are transported for burial from a hospital in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip, on Monday, March 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana, file)

Credit: AP

Israeli probe into the killings of 15 Palestinian medics in Gaza finds 'professional failures'

Gaza rescue service dismisses Israeli probe into killing of medics as a 'fabricated investigation'

Israeli strike in Gaza kills 23 as Arab mediators seek long-term truce

The Latest

Martín Quezada, a former Democratic state lawmaker and the attorney for the Council on American-Islamic Relations of Arizona, speaks at a news conference alongside advocates for local immigrant rights organizations outside the statehouse in Phoenix on Friday, April 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Terry Tang)

Credit: AP

Fears of racial profiling swirl over registration policy for immigrants in the US illegally

7m ago

Negotiations between Iran and the US over Tehran's nuclear program return to secluded Oman

10m ago

ICE is reversing termination of legal status for international students around US, lawyers say

14m ago

Featured

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff speaks to constituents during a Town Hall his office held on Friday, April 25, 2025, in Atlanta, at Cobb County Civic Center. (Atlanta Journal-Constitution/Jason Allen)

Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Jon Ossoff turns Trump’s CDC cuts into 2026 rallying cry

Mass layoffs at the Atlanta-based CDC have become a symbol in Georgia of Trump's second-term push to shrink the federal government and dismantle government agencies.

OPINION

TORPY: Bikes, scooters and walkers collide in Beltline free-for-all

Why Atlanta’s popular path needs a parallel trail.

Cunningham: Falcons hit home run in draft by finally making big investment in pass rush

The Atlanta Falcons have a chance to produce a good pass rush for the first time in a decade.