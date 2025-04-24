Breaking: TRAFFIC UPDATE | Crash causing backups on I-285 West in DeKalb
In rare criticism of Putin, Trump urges the Russian leader to 'STOP!' after a deadly attack on Kyiv

President Donald Trump has offered rare criticism of Vladimir Putin, urging the Russian president to “STOP!”
A residential house heavily damaged after a Russian strike in a residential neighborhood in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, April 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Alex Babenko)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A residential house heavily damaged after a Russian strike in a residential neighborhood in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, April 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Alex Babenko)
By AAMER MADHANI – Associated Press
13 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Thursday offered rare criticism of Vladimir Putin, urging the Russian leader to “STOP!” after a deadly barrage of attacks on Kyiv, Ukraine's capital.

“I am not happy with the Russian strikes on KYIV. Not necessary, and very bad timing. Vladimir, STOP! 5000 soldiers a week are dying,” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform. “Lets get the Peace Deal DONE!”

Russia struck Kyiv with an hourslong barrage of missiles and drones. At least nine people were killed and more than 70 injured in the deadliest assault on the city since last July. The strikes took place just as peace efforts are coming to a head.

A woman sits in a school basement being used as a shelter after a Russian airstrike on a residential neighborhood in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, April 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Credit: AP

Russian strike on Kyiv kills 9 in biggest attack on Ukrainian capital since last summer

1h ago

Russian attacks during Easter ceasefire declared by Putin killed 3 in Ukraine's Kherson region

Russia strikes Ukrainian city of Dnipro as Kyiv seeks security pledges in Paris

