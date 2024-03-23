Nation & World News

In March Madness, Gonzaga plays near-perfect 2nd half to dispatch Kansas 89-68

Gonzaga played a nearly perfect second half, busting open a back-and-forth game with a 15-0 run to pull away from Kansas for an 89-68 win and extend its nation-best streak of trips to the Sweet 16 to nine
Kansas guard Nicolas Timberlake (25) shoots as Gonzaga guard Nolan Hickman (11) defends during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Salt Lake City, Saturday, March 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Kansas guard Nicolas Timberlake (25) shoots as Gonzaga guard Nolan Hickman (11) defends during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Salt Lake City, Saturday, March 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
By EDDIE PELLS – Associated Press
Updated 3 minutes ago

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Gonzaga played a nearly perfect second half, busting open a back-and-forth game with a 15-0 run Saturday to pull away from Kansas for an 89-68 win and extend its nation-best streak of trips to the Sweet 16 to nine.

Anton Watson shot 8 for 11 for 21 points on an afternoon when basically everyone in a navy jersey was a star, especially after halftime.

The fifth-seeded Zags (27-7) made their first five 3-pointers of the second half, not missing from long range until 1:30 remained and the game had long entered extended garbage time.

Mark Few's team will make its regular trip to the second weekend to play the winner of Sunday's game between Purdue and Utah State.

Nolan Hickman finished with 17 points for the Zags, and big man Graham Ike had 15 points and nine rebounds, going toe to toe with KU’s Hunter Dickinson, who finished with a quiet 15 points. Making all the Bulldogs look good was Ryan Nembhard, who blew off a rough shooting night (1 for 6) and finished with 12 assists.

While Gonzaga was cruising, parts of this looked painfully familiar to fans of the fourth-seeded Jayhawks (23-11), who have struggled with depth, shooting, consistency and injuries — leading scorer Kevin McCullar Jr. (knee) was out for the tournament. During Gonzaga’s 15-0 run, the Jayhawks missed 10 straight shots and never got within single digits again.

A few of those misses looked strangely ugly, including when Dickinson grabbed a rebound under the bucket and looked poised for an easy bucket but could barely get the ball to the rim.

For 22 minutes, at least, this game lived up to its billing — a rare showdown between much-adored power programs. There were eight lead changes. At one point late in the first half, the teams combined to make nine straight shots from the field, trading leads almost every time down.

It ended abruptly when Ike made a turnaround jumper, then Watson took a dish from Ben Gregg on the next possession for an easy layup. It was the start of a 15-0 run that expanded to 32-4 and pushed the lead as high as 27.

Gonzaga won both its games in Salt Lake City by 21. The opener against McNeese might have been expected. That the second one was such a breeze, even against a flawed KU team, was a surprise.

ON THE SIDELINE

Lamar Simpson, the official who called the phantom foul that helped KU lock up its opening-night win over Samford, watched both games from press row as the alternate official.

___

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness

Kansas center Hunter Dickinson (1) shoots as Gonzaga forward Braden Huff (34) defends during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Salt Lake City, Saturday, March 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Kansas guard Johnny Furphy (10) shoots over Gonzaga forwards Graham Ike, right, and forward Ben Gregg, left, during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Salt Lake City, Saturday, March 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Isaac Hale)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Gonzaga head coach Mark Few calls out to his players during the first half of a second-round college basketball game against Kansas in the NCAA Tournament in Salt Lake City, Saturday, March 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Isaac Hale)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Kansas head coach Bill Self calls out to his players during the first half of a second-round college basketball game against Gonzaga in the NCAA Tournament in Salt Lake City, Saturday, March 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Isaac Hale)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Savannah Bananas bring their famous ‘Banana Ball’ to Gwinnett

Credit: Joe Kovac Jr.

They tried to give cops the slip and instead drove straight to them

Atlanta says ‘Farewell’ to soul singer Frankie Beverly during final tour
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Mining fight on the Okefenokee Swamp’s edge may have only just begun

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Mining fight on the Okefenokee Swamp’s edge may have only just begun

Credit: AP

Putin says gunmen who raided Moscow concert hall tried to escape to Ukraine. Kyiv denies...
48m ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

New England battles a mix of wind, rain, sleet and heavy snow
13m ago
Clark has double-double as No. 1 seed Iowa defeats Holy Cross, 91-65
20m ago
LSU coach Kim Mulkey lashes out at Washington Post, threatens legal action
29m ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Macon’s bodacious bet on itself: An amphitheater on a fading side of town
Musician creates GoFundMe page for ‘Banjo Boy’ from ‘Deliverance’ movie
Get hopping to enjoy this basketful of Easter events around metro Atlanta