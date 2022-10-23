ajc logo
X

In Israel, Albanian PM to meet cyber chief after Iran hack

National & World News
9 hours ago
Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama has arrived in Israel for an official visit that will include a meeting with Israeli cyber defense officials, the Israeli Foreign Ministry says

JERUSALEM (AP) — Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama arrived in Israel on Sunday for an official visit that will include a meeting with Israeli cyber defense officials, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.

Rama's three-day visit came a month after Albania severed diplomatic ties with Iran over a July cyberattack that targeted Albanian governmental websites and services.

After Albania cut ties, a second cyberattack from the same Iranian source hit an information system that records Albanian border entries and exits, causing delays for travelers.

Israel and Iran are archrivals and have waged a more than decade-long shadow war across the region and in cyberspace.

The Foreign Ministry said that Rama would meet with the head of Israel's National Cyber Directorate, the country's main cybersecurity body. It provided no additional details.

The ministry said Rama would also meet with caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid, the country’s figurehead President Isaac Herzog and other officials.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Aaron Doster

Falcons get dose of reality in blowout victory at Bengals1h ago

Credit: Evan Agostini

Report: Salman Rushdie lives, but loses use of eye and hand
6h ago

Woman found stabbed to death following SWAT standoff in NW Atlanta
6h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Gridlock Guy: Fear and loathing in Atlanta traffic and the link to Bubba Wallace’s NASCAR...
12h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Gridlock Guy: Fear and loathing in Atlanta traffic and the link to Bubba Wallace’s NASCAR...
12h ago

4 injured in shooting at South Georgia restaurant
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: Stephen B. Morton

Rory McIlroy back on top of the world by winning CJ Cup
3m ago
Patrick Mahomes' 3 TDs lead Chiefs past 49ers 44-23
4m ago
Patrick Mahomes' 3 TDs lead Chiefs past 49ers 44-23
4m ago
Featured

Credit: ARVIN TEMKAR / AJC

Week 10 high school football scoreboard
Coronavirus variants are multiplying: What to know about boosters now
Another I-285 lane to close Saturday
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top