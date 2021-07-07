In Illinois, Biden to push money for families and child care

Democrats plan to include much of the rest in a bill they hope to pass through a legislative maneuver that would require just a simple majority vote, skirting the 60-vote hurdle in an evenly divided Senate.

“As the president presses for the bipartisan infrastructure framework, he’s also pressing ahead on a dual track for the full breadth and scope of the Build Back Better agenda, which includes his critical climate priorities and the American Families Plan,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday when previewing his plans.

Psaki noted that congressional Democrats are at work on the latter proposal now and that she expected "a lot of behind-the-scenes bill writing, negotiations, discussions on Capitol Hill" as the details are hammered out. Biden has said he would prefer that the two bills move through Congress together, and Democrats are hoping to make progress this month on both.

Biden will be greeted by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker when he lands in Illinois, and Psaki said he’s “eager” to see Democratic Rep. Lauren Underwood, who represents the district.

Biden won Illinois’ 14th Congressional District by about 2 percentage points in 2020, and Underwood won reelection by less than that. Hers is one of the top-targeted seats in the nation and is emblematic of the kind of district Democrats will need to hold onto in the 2022 midterms if they hope to maintain control of the House.