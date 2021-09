In Ida's aftermath, no quick relief in sight for Louisiana

Cantrell ordered a nighttime curfew Tuesday, calling it an effort to prevent crime after Hurricane Ida left the entire city without power. Police Chief Shaun Ferguson said there had been some arrests for stealing.

The mayor, additionally, said she expects the main power company, Entergy, to be able to provide some electricity to the city by Wednesday evening, though she stressed that doesn’t mean a quick citywide restoration. Entergy was looking at two options to “begin powering critical infrastructure in the area such as hospitals, nursing homes and first responders,” the company said in a news release.

Cantrell acknowledged there would frustration in the days ahead.

“We know it’s hot. We know we do not have any power, and that continues to be a priority,” she told a news conference.

Edwards on Tuesday surveyed damage from the storm, which caused massive flooding and structure damage in Houma, LaPlace and other communities outside New Orleans.

The barrier island of Grand Isle, which bore Ida's full fury, is “uninhabitable,” with every building damaged, Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng told a news conference. There are also numerous breaks in the levee system and a strong odor of natural gas, she said.

The number of deaths from the hurricane climbed to at least four in Louisiana and Mississippi, including two people killed Monday night when seven vehicles plunged into a 20-foot-deep (6-meter-deep) hole near Lucedale, Mississippi, where a highway had collapsed after torrential rains.

Among the crash victims was Kent Brown, a “well-liked,” 49-year-old father of two, his brother Keith Brown said in a telephone interview on Tuesday. Keith Brown said his brother was in construction but had been out of work for a while. He didn’t know where his brother was headed when the crash happened.

Edwards said he expects the death toll to rise.

More than 1 million homes and businesses in Louisiana and Mississippi were left without power when Ida slammed the electric grid on Sunday with its 150 mph (240 kph) winds, toppling a major transmission tower and knocking out thousands of miles of lines and hundreds of substations.

An estimated 25,000-plus utility workers labored to restore electricity, but officials said it could take weeks.

Kisha Brown, a medical receptionist who rode out the storm with her two daughters at her apartment, was among hundreds of people who turned to one of the sites in New Orleans distributing free meals. She lost her power and said her food supply was dwindling. But her other major concern was the heat.

“My last resort would probably be to go to the hospital,” she said. "They’ll let me in if I show my ID.”

Other residents relied on generators, raising concerns about carbon monoxide poisoning. Our Lady of the Lake hospital in Baton Rouge had already treated more than a dozen people for carbon monoxide poisoning by late Tuesday afternoon, spokesman Ryan Cross said.

Elsewhere in New Orleans, drivers lined up for roughly a quarter-mile, waiting to get into a Costco that was one of the few spots in the city with gasoline. At other gas stations, motorists occasionally pulled up to the pumps, saw the handles covered in plastic bags and drove off.

About 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of the city in LaPlace, Enola Vappie and her sons sat in her carport hoping to catch a breeze as the temperature inside her damaged home creeped up without power to run air conditioning.

The 78-year-old Vappie was one of about 441,000 people across the state to lose water after floodwaters and power outages crippled treatment plants. But she was already thinking about what she'll do when it comes back.

“I can’t wait to have a good bubble bath," she said. "I might live in that tub.”

Deslatte reported from Thibodaux, Louisiana. Associated Press writers Janet McConnaughey, Rebecca Santana and Stacey Plaisance in New Orleans; Jay Reeves in Houma, Louisiana; Travis Loller in Nashville, Tennessee; and Sudhin Thanawala in Atlanta contributed to this report.

Caption Destruction is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in Grand Isle, La. Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. Louisiana residents still reeling from flooding and damage caused by Hurricane Ida scrambled for food, gas, water and relief from the sweltering heat while facing the dispiriting prospect of weeks without electricity to power air conditioners and refrigerators. (Scott Clause/The Daily Advertiser via AP) Credit: Scott Clause Credit: Scott Clause

Caption In this photo provided by MedicCorps.org, residents flee rising floodwaters from Hurricane Ida in LaPlace, La., Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. (Isaiah Garrido/MedicCorps.org, via AP) Credit: Isaiah Garrido Credit: Isaiah Garrido

Caption Aerial of Hurricane Ida damage in southeast Louisiana, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via AP, Pool) Credit: Hilary Scheinuk Credit: Hilary Scheinuk

Caption Aerial of Hurricane Ida damage in southeast Louisiana, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via AP, Pool) Credit: Hilary Scheinuk Credit: Hilary Scheinuk

Caption Aerial of Hurricane Ida damage in southeast Louisiana, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via AP, Pool) Credit: Hilary Scheinuk Credit: Hilary Scheinuk

Caption Aerial of Hurricane Ida damage in southeast Louisiana, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via AP, Pool) Credit: Hilary Scheinuk Credit: Hilary Scheinuk

Caption This combination of satellite images provided by Maxar Technologies shows a closer view of Barataria, La., on Nov. 22, 2020, top, and flooding and storm damage of the same area on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, bottom, following Hurricane Ida. (Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption Aerial of Hurricane Ida damage in southeast Louisiana, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via AP, Pool) Credit: Hilary Scheinuk Credit: Hilary Scheinuk

