ajc logo
X

In comeback, Sudo wins women's title at July 4 hot dog race

Miki Sudo competes in the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in Coney Island on Monday, July 4, 2022, in New York. Sudo ate 40 hot dogs to win the women's division of the contest. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Combined ShapeCaption
Miki Sudo competes in the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in Coney Island on Monday, July 4, 2022, in New York. Sudo ate 40 hot dogs to win the women's division of the contest. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

National & World News
Updated 1 hour ago
Record-holder Miki Sudo has won the women’s title at the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest after skipping last year’s frank fest because she was pregnant

NEW YORK (AP) — In a decisive chowdown comeback, record-holder Miki Sudo won the women's title at the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest Monday after skipping last year's frank fest because she was pregnant.

“I knew I was excited to come back, but the feeling that you get once you’re actually here is not like anything else,” Sudo said on ESPN after downing 40 wieners and buns in 10 minutes. That was short of her 2020 record, but still well ahead of runner-up Michelle Lesco, the 2021 winner.

The men's competition, featuring record-holder Joey Chestnut, was due later Monday.

Monday marked a return not just for Sudo but for the contest itself, which was back at its traditional location outside Nathan’s flagship shop in Brooklyn’s Coney Island neighborhood. The event was relocated in 2020 and last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sudo, of Tampa, Florida, set the women's record at 48 1/2 weiners and buns in 2020, before taking last year off while expecting. She and Nick Wehry — a fellow competitive eater whom she met through the Nathan's contest in 2018 — welcomed son Max on July 8, 2021.

From dad's arms, the baby watched his 36-year-old mother notch her eighth Nathan's win. She told ESPN afterward that she hoped he would someday take a message away from it.

“I want to set an example,” she said, “to do things that you love and push yourself to your absolute limits and, when things get difficult, to still give it a try. And, you know, you might actually just come out victorious.”

Last year, Chestnut topped his own record by consuming 76 franks and buns in 10 minutes. It was his 14th win.

In conjunction with the spectacle, Nathan’s donates 100,000 franks to the Food Bank for New York City.

Combined ShapeCaption
Miki Sudo helps raise her trophy after eating 40 hot dogs to win the women's division of the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in Coney Island on Monday, July 4, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Credit: Julia Nikhinson

Miki Sudo helps raise her trophy after eating 40 hot dogs to win the women's division of the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in Coney Island on Monday, July 4, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Credit: Julia Nikhinson

Combined ShapeCaption
Miki Sudo helps raise her trophy after eating 40 hot dogs to win the women's division of the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in Coney Island on Monday, July 4, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Credit: Julia Nikhinson

Credit: Julia Nikhinson

Combined ShapeCaption
Michelle Lesco competes in the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in Coney Island on Monday, July 4, 2022, in New York. Miki Sudo won the women's title, Lesco came in second. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Credit: Julia Nikhinson

Michelle Lesco competes in the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in Coney Island on Monday, July 4, 2022, in New York. Miki Sudo won the women's title, Lesco came in second. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Credit: Julia Nikhinson

Combined ShapeCaption
Michelle Lesco competes in the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in Coney Island on Monday, July 4, 2022, in New York. Miki Sudo won the women's title, Lesco came in second. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Credit: Julia Nikhinson

Credit: Julia Nikhinson

Editors' Picks
Rhonex Kipruto wins men’s elite division at AJC Peachtree Road Race5h ago
2022 AJC Peachtree Road Race T-shirt revealed
6h ago
48-year-old man at Lanier first drowning victim of Fourth of July weekend
21h ago
Senbere Teferi wins women’s elite division at AJC Peachtree Road Race
3h ago
Senbere Teferi wins women’s elite division at AJC Peachtree Road Race
3h ago
Kellogg loses UK fight to block ban on sugary cereal promos
1h ago
The Latest
1972 'Napalm Girl' escorts Ukraine refugees to Canada
3m ago
Police respond shooting at July 4 parade in Chicago suburb
14m ago
Dior does folklore in Ukraine-themed Paris couture
20m ago
Featured
An aerial photograph shows a piece of Beltline-adjacent building (lower right), where 8ARM and former Paris on Ponce are located, on Ponce de Leon in Atlanta on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta developer eyes beloved gritty stretch of Ponce
PHOTOS: Shepherd Center creates enchanted garden prom for its teen clients
‘Breakdown’ Season 2, Ep. 18: ‘Death in a Hot Car; Mistake or Murder?’
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top