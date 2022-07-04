In comeback, Sudo wins women's title at July 4 hot dog race

From dad's arms, the baby watched his 36-year-old mother notch her eighth Nathan's win. She told ESPN afterward that she hoped he would someday take a message away from it.

“I want to set an example,” she said, “to do things that you love and push yourself to your absolute limits and, when things get difficult, to still give it a try. And, you know, you might actually just come out victorious.”

Last year, Chestnut topped his own record by consuming 76 franks and buns in 10 minutes. It was his 14th win.

In conjunction with the spectacle, Nathan’s donates 100,000 franks to the Food Bank for New York City.

Combined Shape Caption Miki Sudo helps raise her trophy after eating 40 hot dogs to win the women's division of the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in Coney Island on Monday, July 4, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson) Credit: Julia Nikhinson Credit: Julia Nikhinson Combined Shape Caption Miki Sudo helps raise her trophy after eating 40 hot dogs to win the women's division of the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in Coney Island on Monday, July 4, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson) Credit: Julia Nikhinson Credit: Julia Nikhinson