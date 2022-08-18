In call with Israeli PM, Scholz condemns Holocaust denial

“Keeping alive the memory of the civilizational rupture of the Shoah is an everlasting responsibility of this and every German government,” he added, referring to the Holocaust by the commonly used Hebrew word.

Post-war German governments have long argued that the word Holocaust refers to a unique crime: the systematic murder of 6 million European Jews by the Nazis and their henchmen during the Third Reich.

On Wednesday, Abbas appeared to walk back his comments. His office said in a written statement that the Palestinian leader's reference "was not intended to deny the singularity of the Holocaust that occurred in the last century.”

While Abbas’ remarks drew outrage in Europe, the United States and Israel — Lapid called them “not only a moral disgrace, but a monstrous lie" — Scholz received criticism as well for not intervening immediately at the news conference held at his chancellery.

“That a relativization of the Holocaust, especially in Germany, at a press conference in the Federal Chancellery, goes unchallenged, I consider scandalous,” said Josef Schuster, the head of the Central Council of Jews in Germany.

Abbas' comments came in response to an Associated Press question about the the 50th anniversary of the attack by Palestinian militants at the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich, which resulted in the death of 11 members of the Israeli team and a German police officer.

Combined Shape Caption Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, left, speaks during a news conference after a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, right, at the Chancellery in Berlin, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, that “For us Germans in particular, any relativization of the singularity of the Holocaust is intolerable and unacceptable. I condemn any attempt to deny the crimes of the Holocaust.” ( Wolfgang Kumm/dpa via AP) Credit: Wolfgang Kumm Credit: Wolfgang Kumm Combined Shape Caption Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, left, speaks during a news conference after a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, right, at the Chancellery in Berlin, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, that “For us Germans in particular, any relativization of the singularity of the Holocaust is intolerable and unacceptable. I condemn any attempt to deny the crimes of the Holocaust.” ( Wolfgang Kumm/dpa via AP) Credit: Wolfgang Kumm Credit: Wolfgang Kumm