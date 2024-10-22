In annual religious pilgrimage, Panamanians crawl to reach the Black Christ of Portobelo

According to some historians, legend has it that a fisherman found the statue of the Black Christ wrapped in a “cayuco,” or wooden boat, off the coast of Portobelo on Oct. 21, 1658. When the Spaniards discovered the presence of the saint, they decided to move it to another country on the continent. However, every time the boat tried to set sail with the statue, a storm came and prevented it from leaving port. The settlers, many of them of slave and African descent, adopted the image as their patron saint.

Thousands of pilgrims arrive at the church of San Felipe, which houses the Black Christ on an altar. After walking long distances in what is known as “mandas" they give thanks for a favor or miracle granted.

Many pilgrims like Troya, a 46-year-old security guard, made a dramatic final run through the streets of the town. Crawling to the image of the Christ, the pilgrimage usually causes cramps and knee injuries.

“If one gets on their knees with the faith one has (in the saint) everything will go well. With faith everything is possible,” said Troya.

