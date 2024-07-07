Nation & World News

In an Olympic tuneup, Ukraine's top high jumper breaks the 37-year-old world record

Yaroslava Mahuchikh of Ukraine has set a world record in the women’s high jump at a Diamond League track and field meeting in Paris
Silver medalist Yaroslava Mahuchikh of Ukraine wears eye makeup in her country's colors while competing in the women's high jump during the World Athletics Indoor Championships at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, March 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Silver medalist Yaroslava Mahuchikh of Ukraine wears eye makeup in her country's colors while competing in the women's high jump during the World Athletics Indoor Championships at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, March 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
21 minutes ago

PARIS (AP) — Ukraine's best high jumper captured a world record on Sunday to go with her world championship, and now she has a good reason to think she might bring home an Olympic gold medal to her war-torn country.

Yaroslava Mahuchikh erased a mark that had stood for 37 years at a Diamond League meet in Paris, jumping 2.10 meters (6.88 feet) in one of the last big tuneups leading into the Olympics.

The previous record of 2.09 was set by Bulgaria’s Stefka Kostadinova in Rome in 1987.

“Coming into this competition, I had feelings that I could jump 2.07 meters and maybe 2.10 meters,” Mahuchikh said. “Finally I signed Ukraine to the history of world athletics.”

The 22-year-old Mahuchikh and world indoor champion Nicola Olyaslagers both cleared 2.01 meters on their second attempt. After Olyslagers failed three times at 2.03, Mahuchikh cleared that height to secure victory.

She then cleared 2.07 meters to set a Ukrainian record and had the bar raised to 2.10, which she cleared on her first try.

Mahuchikh left her hometown of Dnipro shortly after the war with Russia began. Like virtually all elite athletes in her country, she has been training in foreign countries while keeping tabs on the war back home. She has been outspoken about the role Ukrainian sports can play to give signs of hope to those fighting for Ukraine's survival.

"We all are fighting for our people, for our soldiers," she said last month after defending her European title. "We want to show every person in the world that we will continue fighting, that war in Ukraine it's not finished, unfortunately. We should fight in every field to show that Ukraine is strongest."

World Athletics, which runs track on a global basis, has banned all Russian athletes from next month's Olympic track meet, a decision Mahuchikh agrees with.

Just last weekend, World Athletics president Sebastian Coe visited Kyiv and reiterated his support for the Ukrainian effort in the war.

“Nothing I witnessed tells me that the decision we’ve taken is anything other than the right decision, but the right decision on behalf of our sport,” Coe said.

___

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Yaroslava Mahuchikh, of Ukraine, makes an attempt in the women's high jump qualification at the the European Athletics Championships in Rome, Friday, June 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Yaroslava Mahuchikh, of Ukraine, smiles after after winning the gold medal in the women's high jump final at the the European Athletics Championships in Rome, Sunday, June 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Yaroslava Mahuchikh, of Ukraine, poses with her gold medal after the women's high jump final at the the European Athletics Championships in Rome, Sunday, June 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink

Gridlock Guy: The frustration of multiple presidential road closures

Credit: Taylor Croft

Park service plans to limit access to Kennesaw Mountain for cars and bikes

Credit: Photo by Curtis Compton/staff

Renewed push on Ossabaw Island to find and preserve Georgia coast history

Credit: Family photo

Family establishes scholarship to honor young brothers killed in plane crash

Credit: Family photo

Family establishes scholarship to honor young brothers killed in plane crash

Body of Atlanta teen recovered by divers on Tybee Island
The Latest
Israeli protesters block highways, call for cease-fire to return hostages 9 months into...
7m ago
THE LATEST
France votes in pivotal runoff elections that could propel the far right to power
10m ago
Turnout is high as France votes in election that could force Macron to share power with...
22m ago
Featured

Credit: Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves

Hall of Fame Braves skipper Bobby Cox makes rare appearance at Truist Park in Atlanta
He sold his Trans Am 30 years ago and spent 20 years trying to get it back
All eyes on Kamala Harris as pressure mounts for Biden to step aside