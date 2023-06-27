X

In an audio recording Donald Trump discusses a 'highly confidential' document with an interviewer

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 7 minutes ago
An audio recording from a meeting in which ex-President Donald Trump discusses a “highly confidential” document with an interviewer appears to undercut his later claim he didn’t have such documents, only news clippings

WASHINGTON (AP) — An audio recording from a meeting in which former President Donald Trump discusses a "highly confidential" document with an interviewer appears to undermine his later claim that he didn't have such documents, only magazine and newspaper clippings.

The recording, from a July 2021 interview Trump gave at his Bedminster, New Jersey, resort for people working on the memoir of his former chief of staff Mark Meadows, is a critical piece of evidence in special counsel Jack Smith's indictment of Trump over the mishandling of classified information.

The special counsel’s indictment alleges that those in attendance at the meeting with Trump — including a writer, a publisher and two of Trump’s staff members — were shown classified information about a Pentagon plan of attack on an unspecified foreign country.

“These are the papers,” Trump says in a moment that seems to indicate he's holding a secret Pentagon document with plans to attack Iran. “This was done by the military, given to me.”

Trump’s reference to something he says is “highly confidential” and his apparent showing of documents to other people at the 2021 meeting could undercut his claim in a recent Fox News Channel interview that he didn't have any documents with him.

“There was no document. That was a massive amount of papers, and everything else talking about Iran and other things,” Trump said on Fox. “And it may have been held up or may not, but that was not a document. I didn’t have a document, per se. There was nothing to declassify. These were newspaper stories, magazine stories and articles.”

Trump pleaded not guilty earlier this month to 37 counts related to the alleged mishandling of classified documents kept at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, as part of a 38-count indictment that also charged his aide and former valet Walt Nauta. Nauta is set to be arraigned Tuesday before a federal judge in Miami.

A Trump campaign spokesman said the audio recording, which first aired Monday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” “provides context proving, once again, that President Trump did nothing wrong at all.” And Trump, on his social media platform late Monday, claimed the recording ”is actually an exoneration, rather than what they would have you believe."

___

Follow the AP's coverage of former President Donald Trump at https://apnews.com/hub/donald-trump.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Feds to drop wire fraud charges against Mitzi Bickers, seek resentencing3h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

TRAFFIC UPDATE: Lanes reopen after crash killed 2 on Ga. 400 North in Roswell
35m ago

Credit: AJC

A southwest Georgia jobs deal inflames fight over EV credits
3h ago

Credit: Eric Stirgus

A different type of summer school: Teaching conflict resolution skills
3h ago

Credit: Eric Stirgus

A different type of summer school: Teaching conflict resolution skills
3h ago

Credit: Michael Blackshire

Drag by candlelight: Church’s Pride celebration overcomes power outage
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

5 takeaways from the AP's report on Chinese disposable e-cigarettes flooding the US...
5m ago
Kansas City teenager Ralph Yarl recounts being shot after he rang the wrong doorbell
8m ago
Trump's valet Walt Nauta is set for arraignment in the classified documents case
8m ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy photo

Public hearing Tuesday for proposed Wellstar, Augusta University Health merger
Atlanta storms drive flight cancellations, with record travel volumes ahead
18h ago
New John Lewis postage stamp: Options for making it a keepsake
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top