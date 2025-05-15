Cannes bars actor from premiere over sexual assault allegations in a shift for the festival

“It is because there is an appeal, and therefore the investigation is still active, that the case is not suspended," Fremaux told the French magazine. “When a legal decision becomes final, the situation changes.”

Representatives for Navarro-Mussy didn't immediately respond to requests for comment. Representatives for the Cannes Film Festival referred inquires to Fremaux's comments to Télérama.

Navarro-Mussy's attorney, Marion Pouzet-Gagliardi told Télérama: “I have received no information indicating that any proceedings are ongoing. This proposed complaint with civil party status has, to my knowledge, not been legally filed."

The decision marks a shift for the Cannes Film Festival, which has sometimes been criticized for welcoming men accused of sexual misconduct. But some say now that the festival is evolving as the #MeToo movement has made belated inroads into the French film industry.

This year's Cannes opened hours after French actor Gerard Depardieu was found guilty of sexual assault and handed a 18-month suspended prison sentence. When asked about the Depardieu verdict, Juliette Binoche, Cannes jury president, said that "the festival is following this trend in social and political life."

“The festival is in step with what’s happening today,” Binoche said. “#MeToo took some time to gain strength. We reacted very strongly recently."

On Thursday, the French production company of “Case 137,” Haut et Court, said it last week received a warning about the situation.

“Even though the allegations largely predate the production of the film, we agreed with the festival management that the person in question will not accompany the film to Cannes, out of respect for the plaintiffs and their right to be heard, while also respecting the presumption of innocence of the accused,” the company said in a statement.

