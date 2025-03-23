Nation & World News
In a March Madness reboot, BYU is back in Sweet 16 with 91-89 victory over Wisconsin

BYU withstood a ferocious charge from Wisconsin’s John Tonje to hold off the Badgers for a 91-89 victory that sends the program to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2011
Wisconsin guard Jack Janicki, right, looks to pass the ball as Brigham Young forward Richie Saunders defends during the first half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Leyba)

Credit: AP

By EDDIE PELLS – Associated Press
6 minutes ago

DENVER (AP) — BYU withstood a ferocious charge from Wisconsin's John Tonje to hold off the Badgers for a 91-89 victory Saturday that sends the program to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2011 — the days of Jimmer Fredette.

Tonje finished with 37 points, including eight during a desparate comeback down the stretch. But trailing by two, he shot a fadeaway air ball just before the buzzer that allowed the Cougars to escape.

Tonje was the first player to crack 30 points this year in March Madness.

Richie Saunders scored 25 for the sixth-seeded Cougars.

BYU will play Alabama or St. Mary's next Thursday in Newark at the East Regional.

___

Brigham Young forward Richie Saunders, left, drives past Wisconsin forward Steven Crowl during the first half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Leyba)

Brigham Young forward Richie Saunders, center, drives between Wisconsin forward Steven Crowl, left, and guard Max Klesmit during the first half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Brigham Young guard Trevin Knell, front right, collects a loose ball as Wisconsin forward Steven Crowl, left, and guard John Tonje defend during the first half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Leyba)

Wisconsin forward Xavier Amosm center, gets trapped with the all by Brigham Young forward Mihailo Boskovic, left, and guard Trey Stewart during the first half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Leyba)

Wisconsin forward Steven Crowl, left, drives past Brigham Young center Keba Keita during the first half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado State players celebrate after defeating Boise State in an NCAA college basketball championship game at the Mountain West Conference tournament Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Credit: AP

President Donald Trump, left, and Sen. Dave McCormick, R-Pa., attend the finals at the NCAA wrestling championship, Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: AP

