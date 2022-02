In a major shift, Germany will send weapons to Ukraine

But the country — which has the strongest economy in the 27-nation European Union — has faced criticism from Ukrainian officials and other allies that it has not acted decisively enough to help Ukraine fend off the Russian invasion. Previously, Germany contributed 5,000 helmets to Ukraine’s defense, a move that was mocked on Twitter.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the news of weapons shipments, posting praise for Scholz on Twitter: “Keep it up, Chancellor @OlafScholz! Anti-war coalition in action!”

In addition, the German economy and climate ministry said Saturday that Germany will send 14 armored vehicles and up to 10,000 tons of fuel to Ukraine.

“After Russia’s shameless attack, Ukraine must be able to defend itself,” Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Economy Minister Robert Habeck said in a statement. “The federal government is therefore supporting Ukraine in providing urgently needed material.”

And after earlier opposing the prospect of banning Russia from the SWIFT global financial system, Baerbock and Habeck said that Germany supports a “targeted and functional restriction” of SWIFT.

What is needed is a strategy to “limit the collateral damage of decoupling from SWIFT in such a way that it affects the right people,” Baerbock and Habeck said.

Separately on Saturday, the United States announced $350 million in aid to Ukraine, totaling $1 billion in security assistance since President Joe Biden took office. The additional aid includes “anti-armor, small arms and various munitions, body armor and related equipment,” said John Kirby, the Pentagon press secretary. A senior defense official said the assistance, which includes Javelin anti-tank weapons, will be delivered to Ukraine in phases and as soon as possible. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal planning.

Other nations pledged military aid. Italy earlier this week announced it will send nonlethal military equipment such as de-mining equipment and protective devices for soldiers.

___

Follow all AP stories on the Russian invasion of Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine.

Caption At the start of the match, the players of both teams hold a Ukrainian flag with the inscription "Stop War. We against war." prior the Bundesliga soccer match between Greuther Fuerth and 1. FC Cologne in Fuerth, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (Daniel Karmann/dpa via AP) Credit: Daniel Karmann Credit: Daniel Karmann Caption At the start of the match, the players of both teams hold a Ukrainian flag with the inscription "Stop War. We against war." prior the Bundesliga soccer match between Greuther Fuerth and 1. FC Cologne in Fuerth, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (Daniel Karmann/dpa via AP) Credit: Daniel Karmann Credit: Daniel Karmann

Caption German Tanja Shwarcz, 51, holds a sign offering shelter in Hamburg, Germany to Ukrainian refugees arriving at the Medyka border crossing, Poland, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu) Credit: Visar Kryeziu Credit: Visar Kryeziu Caption German Tanja Shwarcz, 51, holds a sign offering shelter in Hamburg, Germany to Ukrainian refugees arriving at the Medyka border crossing, Poland, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu) Credit: Visar Kryeziu Credit: Visar Kryeziu

Caption German Tanja Shwarcz, 51, holds a sign offering shelter in Hamburg, Germany to Ukrainian refugees arriving at the Medyka border crossing, Poland, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu) Credit: Visar Kryeziu Credit: Visar Kryeziu Caption German Tanja Shwarcz, 51, holds a sign offering shelter in Hamburg, Germany to Ukrainian refugees arriving at the Medyka border crossing, Poland, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu) Credit: Visar Kryeziu Credit: Visar Kryeziu

Caption A demonstrator waves a Ukrainian flag at the event "Solidarity with Ukraine - Peace in Eastern Europe" organized by the Green Party in Frankfurt, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (Hannes P. Albert/dpa via AP) Credit: Hannes P. Albert Credit: Hannes P. Albert Caption A demonstrator waves a Ukrainian flag at the event "Solidarity with Ukraine - Peace in Eastern Europe" organized by the Green Party in Frankfurt, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (Hannes P. Albert/dpa via AP) Credit: Hannes P. Albert Credit: Hannes P. Albert

Caption A banner reading "Hands off Ukraine" is held aloft during a demonstration against the war in Ukraine in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (Joerg Carstensen/dpa via AP) Credit: Joerg Carstensen Credit: Joerg Carstensen Caption A banner reading "Hands off Ukraine" is held aloft during a demonstration against the war in Ukraine in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (Joerg Carstensen/dpa via AP) Credit: Joerg Carstensen Credit: Joerg Carstensen

Caption German Chancellor Olaf Scholz waits for the arrival of Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda for talks together with Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki about the Russian invasion in the Ukraine at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber Caption German Chancellor Olaf Scholz waits for the arrival of Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda for talks together with Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki about the Russian invasion in the Ukraine at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber

Caption German Chancellor Olaf Scholz waits for the arrival of Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda for talks about the Russian invasion in the Ukraine at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber Caption German Chancellor Olaf Scholz waits for the arrival of Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda for talks about the Russian invasion in the Ukraine at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber