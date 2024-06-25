Improved weather helps firefighters battling wildfire near rural community in northern California

PALERMO, Calif. (AP) — Improved weather conditions aided firefighters Tuesday as they battled a rural northern California wildfire that threatened the community of Palermo, which is near where the state's deadliest wildfire struck six years ago.

The fire spread over about 1 square mile (2.6 square kilometers) in the initial hours Monday evening but was static overnight and containment reached 15%, said Capt. Dan Collins of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire.

Winds subsided, marine air brought some cooling and "the conditions are favorable for us this morning,” he said. An early start to aircraft operations was requested.