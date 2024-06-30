Impromptu LGBTQ+ protest in Istanbul after governor bans Pride march

ISTANBUL (AP) — A group of LGBTQ+ protesters held an impromptu demonstration in Istanbul on Sunday after the governor’s office banned an annual Pride March.

A statement by the Istanbul governor’s office said that it wouldn't allow “various illegal groups” to hold the unauthorized march and fenced off Istanbul’s central Taksim Square and Istiklal Avenue, where Pride marches usually take place.

The annual Pride March has been banned in Istanbul since 2015, but demonstrators still gather in Taksim and Istiklal every year and clash with authorities.