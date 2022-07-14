IMF reaches preliminary deal with Pakistan on $6B bailout

In a statement Thursday, the fund said it has “reached a staff-level agreement (SLA) with the Pakistan authorities.” It added that the deal is "subject to approval by the IMF’s Executive Board."

It said Pakistan will be eligible to receive a critical installment of about $1.17 billion.

According to the statement, the IMF will also raise the value of the bailout from $6 billion to $7 billion, subject to approval from the IMF's executive board — usually considered a formality.

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail blamed Khan for creating a Sri Lanka-like situation in Pakistan and claimed the ousted premier had deliberately violated IMF's conditions to remain popular.

In a video message, Sharif on Thursday announced he was slashing the prices of fuel and diesel by up to 15%, a move he said was made possible by the reduction in oil prices on the international market.

Analysts say the revival of the IMF's bailout will help the government overcome the economic crisis because the release of installment of loans from the fund will encourage other international financial institutions to engage with Pakistan.

Authorities say Sharif's government also approached Washington for help reviving the IMF bailout. Since his ouster, Khan has repeatedly alleged that his government was toppled under a U.S. plot, a charge Washington denies.

Combined Shape Caption A broker talks on his cell phone while monitoring a stock index on a big screen at the Pakistan Stock Exchange, which responded positively after the news of an International Monetary Fund bailout package, in Karachi, Pakistan, Thursday, July 14, 2022. The IMF said Thursday it had reached a preliminary agreement with Pakistan to revive a $6 billion bailout package for this impoverished Islamic nation, which has been facing a serious economic crisis since last year. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan) Credit: Fareed Khan Credit: Fareed Khan Combined Shape Caption A broker talks on his cell phone while monitoring a stock index on a big screen at the Pakistan Stock Exchange, which responded positively after the news of an International Monetary Fund bailout package, in Karachi, Pakistan, Thursday, July 14, 2022. The IMF said Thursday it had reached a preliminary agreement with Pakistan to revive a $6 billion bailout package for this impoverished Islamic nation, which has been facing a serious economic crisis since last year. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan) Credit: Fareed Khan Credit: Fareed Khan

Combined Shape Caption A laborer unload sacks of chickpeas at a market in Karachi, Pakistan, Thursday, July 14, 2022. The International Monetary Fund said Thursday it had reached a preliminary agreement with Pakistan to revive a $6 billion bailout package for this impoverished Islamic nation, which has been facing a serious economic crisis since last year. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan) Credit: Fareed Khan Credit: Fareed Khan Combined Shape Caption A laborer unload sacks of chickpeas at a market in Karachi, Pakistan, Thursday, July 14, 2022. The International Monetary Fund said Thursday it had reached a preliminary agreement with Pakistan to revive a $6 billion bailout package for this impoverished Islamic nation, which has been facing a serious economic crisis since last year. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan) Credit: Fareed Khan Credit: Fareed Khan