IMF head: global growth prospects rising but dangers remain

Georgieva said the world faced “extremely high uncertainty” with so much depending on the path of the pandemic with new strains of the virus now holding back growth prospects, especially in Europe and Latin America.

Private economists are forecasting that the U.S. economy could grow by 6% to 7% this year, which would be the best performance since 1984. But Georgieva said strong growth in the United States could trigger a rapid rise in interest which could trigger significant capital outflows from emerging market and developing economies.

She said that emerging market and low-income countries already have limited firepower to fight the crisis and are highly exposed to the declines in tourism and other sectors hit hard by the pandemic.

She said how to best address the pandemic would be the key agenda item when the IMF and its sister organization hold their virtual spring meetings next week. Those discussions will also include a meeting of the finance ministers of the Group of 20 major industrial countries.

She said that the IMF estimates that faster progress in ending the health crisis cold add almost $9 trillion to global GDP by 2025.

“Given diverging recoveries, it is prudent to keep a close eye on financial risk, including stretched asset valuations," she said. “And major central banks have to carefully communicate their policy plans to prevent excess financial volatility at home and abroad.”