IMF: Greek debt sustainable despite pandemic-linked spike

It said the pandemic brings “unprecedented uncertainty and downside risks to all sectors of the economy, amplified by Greece's crisis legacies.”

“The main risks arise from a prolonged pandemic that would derail the anticipated rebound in tourism, and a significant deterioration of bank balance sheets,” the IMF said.

Tourism accounts for up to a fifth of Greece's economy, but has been clobbered by the pandemic this year.

Monday's statement also commended the Greek government for its response to the pandemic, which, it said, “has been swift, sizable, and appropriately targeted at hard-hit households and businesses.”

Also Monday, Greece's EU bailout creditors approved the release of a further 767 million euros ($916 million) in debt relief measures for Athens.