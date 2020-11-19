IMF director: virus could disrupt global recovery

Such a development, she wrote in her memo to accompany the IMF’s G-20 surveillance report, would mean that “growth will be lower, public debt higher and the scars on the long-term potential of the economy more severe.”

It is important that governments avoid a premature withdrawal of economic support, Georgieva said. She recommended that major economies consider a synchronized investment in infrastructure as a way to provide jobs.

“The bottom line is that we can build the impetus for growth, jobs and address climate change far more effectively if we work together,” she wrote.

The G-20 leaders' summits were begun in 2008 in an effort to find ways for the world’s major economies to cooperate to address the global downturn that occurred after the 2008 financial crisis pushed the global economy into a deep recession.

In addition to traditional economic powers like the United States, Japan, Germany, France and Britain, the G-20 includes major developing countries such as China and India.