IMF delays $6B bailout for cash-strapped Pakistan

Pakistan wants to avoid defaulting, but it's struggling under depleting foreign exchange reserves, which have fallen to below $3 billion. Analysts say that's enough only to pay for imports for the next two weeks.

The IMF said in a statement that “virtual discussions will continue in the coming days" to make progress on the deal.

The fund has given new instructions to Pakistan to raise and collect taxes, as well as slash subsidies without burdening poor people, government officials said.

Sharif last week warned that Pakistan would have difficulty complying with the IMF’s conditions.

On Friday, Pakistani Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said Pakistan will impose additional taxes of 170 billion rupees and slash subsidies to meet the deal's terms.

