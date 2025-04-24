Nation & World News
IMF chief urges countries to move 'swiftly' to resolve trade tensions that threaten global growth

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva speaks at the forum Tokenization and the Financial System during the World Bank/IMF Spring Meetings at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) headquarters in Washington, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva speaks at the forum Tokenization and the Financial System during the World Bank/IMF Spring Meetings at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) headquarters in Washington, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
By PAUL WISEMAN – Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of the International Monetary Fund urged countries to move "swiftly'' to resolve trade disputes that threaten global economic growth.

IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva said the unpredictability arising from President Donald Trump’s aggressive campaign of taxes on foreign imports is causing companies to delay investments and consumers to hold off on spending.

“Uncertainty is bad for business,’’ she told reporters Thursday in a briefing during the spring meetings of the IMF and its sister agency, the World Bank.

Georgieva's comments came two days after the IMF downgraded the outlook for world economic growth this year. The 191-country lending organization, which seeks to promote global growth, financial stability and to reduce poverty, also sharply lowered its forecast for the United States. It said the chances that the world's biggest economy would fall into recession have risen from 25%, to about 40%.

Georgieva warned that the economic fallout from trade conflict would fall most heavily on poor countries, which do not have the money to offset the damage.

Since returning the White House in January, Trump has aggressively imposed tariffs on American trading partners. Among other things, he's slapped 145% import taxes on China and 10% on almost every country in the world, raising U.S. tariffs to levels not seen in more than a century. But he has repeatedly changed U.S. policy — suddenly suspending or altering the tariffs — and left companies bewildered about what he is trying to accomplish and what his end game might be.

Trump's tariffs — a sharp reversal of decades of U.S. policy in favor of free trade — and the resulting uncertainty around them have caused a weekslong rout in financial markets. But stocks rallied Wednesday after the Trump administration signaled that it is open to reducing the massive tariffs on China. "There is an opportunity for a big deal here," U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Wednesday.

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva speaks at the forum Tokenization and the Financial System during the World Bank/IMF Spring Meetings at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) headquarters in Washington, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva speaks at the forum Tokenization and the Financial System during the World Bank/IMF Spring Meetings at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) headquarters in Washington, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva speaks at the forum Tokenization and the Financial System during the World Bank/IMF Spring Meetings at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) headquarters in Washington, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva speaks at the forum Tokenization and the Financial System during the World Bank/IMF Spring Meetings at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) headquarters in Washington, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva speaks at the forum Tokenization and the Financial System during the World Bank/IMF Spring Meetings at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) headquarters in Washington, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva speaks at the forum Tokenization and the Financial System during the World Bank/IMF Spring Meetings at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) headquarters in Washington, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

