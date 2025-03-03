Nation & World News
‘I’m Still Here’ win best international film in Brazil's first Oscar in the category

“I’m Still Here,” a film about a family torn apart by the military dictatorship that ruled Brazil for more than two decades, gave Brazil’s first Oscars win on Sunday in the best international film category
Walter Salles accepts the award for "I'm Still Here" from Brazil, for best international feature film during the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. – Associated Press
Updated 22 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — "I'm Still Here," a film about a family torn apart by the military dictatorship that ruled Brazil for more than two decades, gave Brazil's first Oscars win on Sunday in the best international film category.

The Walter Salles film stars Fernanda Torres as Eunice Paiva, the wife of Rubens Paiva, a former leftist Brazilian congressman who, at the height of the country's military dictatorship in 1971, was taken from his family's Rio de Janeiro home and never returned.

Salles paid homage to Paiva's bravery, and Torres for portraying her along with Fernanda Montenegro, the daughter of one of the country’s greatest stars. She appears late in the film as the older Eunice.

“This goes to a woman who after a loss suffered during a authoritarian regime decided not to bend and resist. This prize goes to her," Salles said during his acceptance speech, as the audience gave a standing ovation. “And it goes to the two extraordinary women who gave life to her.”

"Today is the day to feel even prouder of being Brazilian," Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva wrote on X, "Pride for our cinema, for our artists and, primarily, pride for our democracy."

The focus of "I'm Still Here," based on the memoir by Paiva's son Marcelo, is Eunice, the mother of five left to remake their family's life with neither her husband nor any answers for his disappearance. It unfolds as a portrait of a different kind of political resistance — one of steadfast endurance.

Eunice refuses the military dictatorship’s attempt to break her and her family. When, in one scene, Eunice and her children — by then long without their disappeared father — pose for a newspaper photograph, she tells them to smile.

“The smile is a kind of resistance,” Torres told The Associated Press. “It’s not that they’re living happily. It’s a tragedy. Marcelo recently said something that Eunice said that I had never heard: ‘We are not a victim. The victim is the country.’”

“I'm Still Here" is a deeply Brazilian story, made by one of the country’s most acclaimed directors (Salles’ films include “Central Station” and “Motorcycle Diaries”) and Montenegro.

Also nominated for best international film were Denmark's "The Girl with the Needle," Germany's "The Seed of the Sacred Fig," Latvia's "Flow" and France's "Emilia Pérez," a onetime Oscars favorite marred by controversy.

___

For more coverage of the Oscars, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/academy-awards.

Walter Salles, center, accepts the award for "I'm Still Here" from Brazil, for best international feature film during the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Joe Alwyn, from left, Alba Rohrwacher, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, and Willem Dafoe look on from rear of the stage.(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Ben Stiller presents the award for best production design during the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

FILE - Selton Mello, from left, Fernanda Torres, and director Walter Salles, pose for photographers upon arrival for the premiere of the film, "I'm Still Here", during the 81st edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Sept. 1, 2024. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Credit: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

A reveler dressed as Oscar-nominated actress Fernanda Torres holds a cutout depicting theacademy Instagram account, next to a banner labeled in Portuguese; "Fernanda Torres' Impersonators", during a pre-Carnival street party where some dressed as Torres' beloved TV characters, in Rio de Janeiro, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

Credit: AP

