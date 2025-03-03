‘I’m Still Here’ win best international film in Brazil's first Oscar in the category

“This goes to a woman who after a loss suffered during a authoritarian regime decided not to bend and resist. This prize goes to her," Salles said during his acceptance speech, as the audience gave a standing ovation. “And it goes to the two extraordinary women who gave life to her.”

"Today is the day to feel even prouder of being Brazilian," Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva wrote on X, "Pride for our cinema, for our artists and, primarily, pride for our democracy."

The focus of "I'm Still Here," based on the memoir by Paiva's son Marcelo, is Eunice, the mother of five left to remake their family's life with neither her husband nor any answers for his disappearance. It unfolds as a portrait of a different kind of political resistance — one of steadfast endurance.

Eunice refuses the military dictatorship’s attempt to break her and her family. When, in one scene, Eunice and her children — by then long without their disappeared father — pose for a newspaper photograph, she tells them to smile.

“The smile is a kind of resistance,” Torres told The Associated Press. “It’s not that they’re living happily. It’s a tragedy. Marcelo recently said something that Eunice said that I had never heard: ‘We are not a victim. The victim is the country.’”

“I'm Still Here" is a deeply Brazilian story, made by one of the country’s most acclaimed directors (Salles’ films include “Central Station” and “Motorcycle Diaries”) and Montenegro.

Also nominated for best international film were Denmark's "The Girl with the Needle," Germany's "The Seed of the Sacred Fig," Latvia's "Flow" and France's "Emilia Pérez," a onetime Oscars favorite marred by controversy.

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

