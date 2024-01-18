Illustrated edition of first 'Hunger Games' novel to come out Oct. 1

NEW YORK (AP) — A new edition of "The Hunger Games," the first novel in Suzanne Collins' dystopian series set in the land of Panem, will include words and pictures.

“The Hunger Games Illustrated Edition" will be published Oct. 1, Scholastic announced Thursday. The book will feature more than 30 black and white drawings from Nico Delort, a visual artist based in Paris.

“Certain illustrations made an indelible impression on me growing up, and the images are forever linked to books I love, including John Tenniel’s classic drawings for ‘Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland’ and Fritz Eichenberg’s wood engravings for ‘Wuthering Heights,'" Collins said in a statement.