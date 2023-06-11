X

Illumina CEO resigns amid pressure from activist investor Carl Icahn

National & World News
By The Associated Press
29 minutes ago
Gene sequencing test maker Illumina Inc. says its board has accepted the resignation of its CEO and director, Francis deSouza, effective immediately

NEW YORK (AP) — Gene sequencing test maker Illumina Inc. said Sunday that its board has accepted the resignation of its CEO and director, Francis deSouza, effective immediately.

Charles Dadswell, senior vice president and general counsel, has been named interim CEO, while the board conducts a search for a new CEO. Illumina said deSouza, who has been with the company since 2013 and was named CEO three years later, will stay on in an advisory capacity until July 31.

“Illumina’s technology remains at the forefront of DNA sequencing and has continued to set the pace for the industry,” Illumina's board chair, Stephen P. MacMillan, said in a statement. “We are confident Illumina can continue to execute on its goals, while we conduct and complete a CEO search process.”

The company, based in San Diego, said the board is looking at internal and external candidates.

The resignation comes as Illumina has been locked in a monthslong heated battle with activist investor Carl Icahn, over its $7.1 billion acquisition of cancer test maker Grail that has faced regulatory hurdles. Icahn had urged shareholders to vote out its chairman, John Thompson, and deSouza. Company shareholders voted out Thompson in late May.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia retirees struggle to get by after years without pensions raises3h ago

Credit: AJC

Cobb County police officers shoot man who they say was armed
3h ago

Credit: AJC

Braves national following: Celebrating 50 years since TBS debut
5h ago

Meet Josh McKoon, the new Georgia GOP chair
19h ago

Meet Josh McKoon, the new Georgia GOP chair
19h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Gridlock Guy: Delays in fixing freeway lighting are silly and dangerous
6h ago
The Latest
Elevated section of heavily traveled I-95 collapses in Philadelphia
3m ago
Trump allies cite Clinton email probe to attack classified records case. There are big...
26m ago
Novak Djokovic wins his 23rd Grand Slam title by beating Casper Ruud in the French Open...
33m ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

Braves national following: Celebrating 50 years since TBS debut
5h ago
Before leaving Georgia, Trump stops by Waffle House
18h ago
RECAP | Revisit our updates from the Georgia GOP convention in Columbus
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top