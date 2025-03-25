Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Illinois returns stolen land to Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation

The Prairie Land Potawatomi Nation has reclaimed land in Illinois that was promised to the tribe’s leader 175 years ago but stolen by the federal government 20 years later
This undated image provided by Wisconsin Historical Society shows Chief Shab-eh-nay. (Wisconsin Historical Society via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

This undated image provided by Wisconsin Historical Society shows Chief Shab-eh-nay. (Wisconsin Historical Society via AP)
By JOHN O'CONNOR – Associated Press
Updated 2 minutes ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Prairie Land Potawatomi Nation has reclaimed land in Illinois that was promised to the tribe's leader 175 years ago but stolen by the federal government 20 years later.

A law signed by Gov. JB Pritzker last week transferred Shabbona Lake State Recreation Area, 1,500 acres (607 hectares) in north-central Illinois.

“We are proud to once again call this land home,” said Joseph “Zeke” Rupnick, chairman of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation based in Mayetta, Kansas.

The action returns to the Potawatomi territory in the same area that was ceded to Chief Shab-eh-nay in a treaty with the U.S. government in 1829. Nothing ever altered that treaty, but when Shab-eh-nay and his people left for several years to visit family in Kansas, the government sold the land to white settlers.

It’s not entirely the same soil that the U.S. took from Chief Shab-eh-nay. The boundaries of his original 1,280-acre (518-hectare) reservation now encompass hundreds of acres of privately owned land, a golf course and county forest preserve. Returning the original land would undoubtedly put the transfer into an interminable legal wrangle.

“This moment reflects the power of collaboration and the shared desire to build a future rooted in justice and respect," Rupnick said. “Illinois has shown true courage and vision by leading the way in the Land Back movement, demonstrating that healing and reconciliation are possible.”

The land will stay open to the public as a park, with the state providing maintenance.

Rupnick for years has traveled repeatedly from Kansas to Illinois to negotiate with local and state governments, provide equipment to help clean up after storms and speak with neighbors, many of whom fear changes will come to the park that will disrupt their lives. Rupnick told lawmakers last spring it made no sense to install a casino because of the number of state-sanctioned gambling houses in operation.

He did not rule out constructing a hotel, however, noting that the park, 68 miles (109 kilometers) west of Chicago, has 150 campsites, draws 500,000 visitors a year, and the closest lodging is a 20-minute drive away.

FILE - Joseph Zeke Rupnick, chairman of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation based in Mayetta, Kansas, seen in a screen grab from Monday, June 10, 2024. (AP Photo/John O'Connor)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Desiree Graham is pictured during an interview at Kahikinui homestead on Sunday, July 7, 2024, in Kahikinui, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Mengshin Lin)

Credit: AP

After Lahaina fire, Hawaii residents address their risk by becoming 'Firewise'

A new thermal steam vent is grabbing attention in ever-changing Yellowstone National Park

Midtown Alliance to develop park on former symphony hall and condo tower site

One of Midtown Atlanta’s largest eyesores is poised to become a rare park nuzzled among some of the city’s landmark skyscrapers.

The Latest

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before departing on Marine One en route to New Jersey, Friday, Mar. 21, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Credit: AP

The Latest: Officials hold Senate briefing on national security threats

6m ago

Video and 911 calls played by police detail chaos from deadly shooting in New Mexico

7m ago

Pope Francis' doctors considered stopping treatment to 'let him go' after serious breathing crisis

10m ago

Featured

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio (left) and U.S. national security adviser Michael Waltz arrive to speak with the media following meetings with a Ukrainian delegation in Saudi Arabia in March. Waltz later included Rubio and Jeffrey Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, in a group chat on the Signal app about military actions in Yemen. (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

‘What absolute clowns’: Ossoff blasts senior Trump administration officials over group chat

While Republicans downplayed the incident, Georgia Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock blasted the news that a journalist was included on a group chat with Trump officials.

3-foot deep hole opens on North Avenue near Coca-Cola headquarters

Financial tech startup Greenwood moving from Atlanta to Tulsa under new CEO

The company co-founded by Killer Mike is charting a new path. “The headquarters, candidly, should have probably always been in Greenwood,” the new CEO said.