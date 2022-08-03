Illinois parade attack suspect expected back in court

Robert E. Crimo III is scheduled to appear for an arraignment Wednesday in Lake County's circuit court to enter a formal plea to the charges — 21 counts of first-degree murder, 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery representing those killed and wounded during the parade on July 4 in Highland Park.

Lake County prosecutors in late July announced that a grand jury had indicted Crimo on the charges. They had previously filed seven murder charges against the 21-year-old in the days following the shooting.