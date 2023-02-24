Illinois governor plan targets kids' mental health crisis

Friday's announcement marks the beginning of work to ready the plan for implementation, a report on which Pritzker expects by October. There's $22.8 million in the governor's fiscal 2024 budget proposal to complete the planning.

The report identifies technological, practical, legislative and other means for marshaling the expertise among the Departments of Human Services, Children and Family Services, Juvenile Justice, Healthcare and Family Services, Public Health and the State Board of Education.

The program must be agile for responding to changing needs, given the volatility of mental illness, the report says. It suggests widespread screening of children which might telegraph future suffering and emphasizes the necessity of early intervention.

Recognizing problems quickly is critical, Weiner said. The U.S. Surgeon General discovered in a 2021 study that on average, there is an 11-year gap between recognizing a child's potential mental health issue and that child getting treatment.

“I'm optimistic because in all of the cases that I’ve listened to and worked on over the last year, there are opportunities to intervene earlier when problems aren’t as severe,” Weiner said. “We can reduce the number of false starts or missed opportunities.”

At the same time, the report recognizes the need to provide incentives to draw people to the field, both by making education more attainable but also drawing upon paraprofessionals or aides to conduct critical work which doesn't need extensive formal education. With worker shortages hampering many sectors, finding qualified people to fill crucial roles might be one of the effort's bigger challenges.

But help is available in existing “touch points” in children's lives — teachers and pediatricians, for example, as well as parents, Weiner said. It doesn't mean the teacher is the health care provider, but is the recipient of the necessary information to be able to refer a child who needs help.

Asked for her message to parents of troubled children, Weiner said, “We are going to make this easier for you to care for your children and to obtain needed services as well as important information to help you understand how to keep your kids healthy and strong.”

