Illegally brewed liquor kills at least 29 with dozens hospitalized in southern India

NEW DELHI (AP) — At least 29 people have died and dozens hospitalized after drinking illegally brewed liquor in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, officials told local media Thursday.

The incident occurred in the state's Kallakurichi district, where more than 100 people are being treated in various hospitals, top district official M S Prasanth told the Press Trust of India news agency. He added that the number of those who are in critical condition keeps changing, suggesting that the death toll could rise.

Ambulances, doctors and specialists from nearby areas have been deployed to the district.