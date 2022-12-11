ajc logo
X

'I'll kill you all': Man kills 3 in Rome condo board meeting

National & World News
1 hour ago
Authorities and witnesses say a man opened fire during a meeting of a condominium board in northern Rome, killing three people

ROME (AP) — A man opened fire Sunday during a condominium board meeting in a coffee shop in northern Rome, killing three people and injuring others, authorities and witnesses said.

Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri called an emergency security meeting for Monday after what he called “the grave episode of violence that has struck our city.” In a tweet, he confirmed three people were killed in the shooting in the working class neighborhood of Fidene.

“The shooting occured in an enclosed outdoor seating area of the bar, called “Il Posto Giusto,” or “The Right Place.”

La Repubblica daily quoted witness Luciana Ciorba, vice president of the condo board, as saying the man entered the bar shouting “I’ll kill you all,” and then opened fire. Participants managed to disarm him until Carabinieri police arrived.

Speaking in a video interview, Ciorba said the man was known to board members and had been previously reported to authorities for making threats against local residents.

Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Editors' Picks

Credit: Cole Burston

Gridlock Guy: Getting the ‘too bright’ out of headlights and a question on hazards3h ago

Jim Ellis, founder of automotive group, dies at age 90
1h ago

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Georgia’s Stetson Bennett shares early thoughts on Ohio State, C.J. Stroud
21h ago

Credit: Bojan Slavkovic

Tensions run high in north Kosovo as Serbs block roads
1h ago

Credit: Bojan Slavkovic

Tensions run high in north Kosovo as Serbs block roads
1h ago

Credit: Mark LoMoglio

AP source: Saints fined for violating rule on faking injury
17h ago
The Latest
Shreveport elects its first Republican mayor in 28 years
6m ago
Accused Libyan bombmaker in Pan Am downing now in US custody
8m ago
Correction: Keystone Spill-Kansas story
19m ago
Featured

Credit: Brendan Moran

US soccer journalist Grant Wahl dies at World Cup
17h ago
Scoreboard: Georgia high school football state championship games today
10h ago
Dinosaurs, Breakfast with the Grinch and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this...
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top