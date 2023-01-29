X
Dark Mode Toggle

Ilia Malinin wins 1st U.S. men's skating title, Brown 2nd

National & World News
By SONJA CHEN, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Ilia Malinin won his first national men’s title, delivering a 177.38 free skate for a total score of 287.74 on the final day of the U.S. Figure Skating Championships

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Ilia Malinin won his first national men's title on Sunday, delivering a 177.38 free skate for a total score of 287.74 on the final day of the U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

Malinin landed three quadruple jumps and retained his 10-point lead over second-place finisher Jason Brown. Andrew Torgashev topped a strong weekend with a bronze medal, recording the highest segment score of the event with 177.78.

But Malinin gold-medal free skate was not without flaws. He did doubles on two planned quads midway through his program, then recovered with a triple lutz-triple axel-triple toe loop sequence for his final jumping pass. He also fell on his signature quad axel; he is the only skater in history to cleanly land the 4 1/2-revolution jump in competition.

“It’s hard to be a pioneer,” said Olympic champion Brian Boitano, who was the first U.S. skater to land a triple axel. “When there’s nobody else doing it, it’s a really hard situation. You have to push yourself.”

Brown's 177.06 in the free skate gave him the silver medal. The 28-year-old veteran, who performed a routine to Josh Groban's “The Impossible Dream," had not competed since finishing sixth at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

Going up against a slate of competitors with superior technical content, Brown needed to be all but perfect — and he got close. Opting not to attempt a quad, Brown was clean up until his final jump — a triple flip — but recovered with his trademark poise and earned a raucous ovation.

Torgashev opened his program with a quad toe loop and saved his three combinations and sequences for last, taking advantage of the second-half scoring bonus.

Joining Torgashev as a first-timer on a national podium was Maxim Naumov, who finished in fourth place. Though he fell on an early triple axel, he skated clean the rest of the way for a 171.43 score.

Malinin joins 15-year-old Isabeau Levito as a first-time national champion, representing potentially the dawn of a new era in U.S. singles skating.

The youth movement hasn't entirely taken over the sport, though, as ice dancers Madison Chock and Evan Bates and pairs duo Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier became the first skaters in their 30s to win their respective disciplines at nationals in more than 50 years.

___

AP Sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Tony Avelar

Credit: Tony Avelar

Credit: Josie Lepe

Credit: Josie Lepe

Credit: Tony Avelar

Credit: Tony Avelar

Credit: Tony Avelar

Credit: Tony Avelar

Editors' Picks

Boys basketball rankings: 4 top-ranked teams lose; Columbia moves to No. 14h ago

Credit: Mitchell Martin/Atlanta United

Things learned from Atlanta United’s first exhibition match
6h ago

Credit: Olivia Wilson/UGAAA

Oquendo leads Bulldogs to overtime victory
21h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Speedy Pebblebrook running back says he’ll be a Georgia Bulldog
23h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Speedy Pebblebrook running back says he’ll be a Georgia Bulldog
23h ago

Credit: John Bazemore

Hawks are halted by Clippers’ 19 3-pointers
18h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jack Dempsey

AP source: Dolphins hire Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator
13m ago
Friends mourn volunteer killed helping civilians in Ukraine
22m ago
Pastor prays for peace after brutal beating of Tyre Nichols
33m ago
Featured

Credit: Michael Dwyer

Sports Insider: Gearing up for Super Bowl; LeBron James’ record pursuit
9h ago
Jeremy ‘Otis’ Maher of 94.9/The Bull takes over as Braves’ in-stadium host from Mark...
WSB’s Scott Slade stepping down as morning host after 32 years
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top