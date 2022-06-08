BreakingNews
Cobb judge chosen for golf course death penalty case
ajc logo
X

Ikea Norway offers help with baby names after COVID-19 boom

FILE - Site Foreman David Smyth at work on the New IKEA store in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2007. Swedish retailer Ikea is known for the distinctive names of its flat-pack home products. The company's Norway branch wants to use the brand's experience to help parents browsing the baby-naming department. Ikea Norway has built “a name bank” with more than 800 listings available on its website. The names are drawn from ones Ikea has given to its furniture instead of product numbers since 1948. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Site Foreman David Smyth at work on the New IKEA store in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2007. Swedish retailer Ikea is known for the distinctive names of its flat-pack home products. The company's Norway branch wants to use the brand's experience to help parents browsing the baby-naming department. Ikea Norway has built “a name bank” with more than 800 listings available on its website. The names are drawn from ones Ikea has given to its furniture instead of product numbers since 1948. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison, File)

National & World News
Updated 50 minutes ago
Swedish retailer Ikea is known for the distinctive names of its flat-pack home products

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Have you thought about Malm, Kivik or Trotten?

Swedish retailer Ikea is known for the distinctive names of its flat-pack home products. The company's Norway branch wants to use the brand's experience to help parents browsing the baby-naming department.

Ikea Norway has built “a name bank” with more than 800 listings available on its website. The names are drawn from ones Ikea has given to its furniture instead of product numbers since 1948.

“After all these years, (Ikea) has built up a large ‘catalog’ to pick from,” Ikea Norway said in a statement.

Ikea names its products after Swedish towns, lakes and other geographical features, but also uses names that have traditionally gone to people.

The branch noted that while retailers saw “both a shortage of raw materials and challenges with delivery times” during the COVID-19 pandemic, “there is at least no shortage of children” in Norway.

The Scandinavian country registered the births of 56,060 babies last year, or 3,081 more than in 2020.

The increase creates “a challenge in finding unique names,” Ikea Norway said.

Editors' Picks
Reality stars Todd, Julie Chrisley guilty on all counts in federal tax evasion trial20h ago
Cobb judge chosen for golf course death penalty case
54m ago
Ex-congressman, onetime hopeful for attorney general head to lt. gov runoff
6h ago
Suspected gunman indicted for murder in death of 17-year-old at Atlanta pool
5h ago
Suspected gunman indicted for murder in death of 17-year-old at Atlanta pool
5h ago
Atlanta residents demand closure of detention center at budget hearing
4h ago
The Latest
Taliban arrest Afghan fashion model, say he 'insulted' Islam
8m ago
Saudi-funded golf series puts new scrutiny on Mickelson
9m ago
Venezuelan leader, barred from US summit, arrives in Turkey
9m ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top