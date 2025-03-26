Breaking: NATO chief says 4 U.S. soldiers dead in Lithuania; were based in Georgia
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Iga Swiatek is given extra security protection at the Miami Open after being harassed, report says

Iga Swiatek has been given extra security protection at the Miami Open after being verbally attacked during a practice session by a man who had sent the five-time Grand Slam champion harassing messages via social media, according to BBC Sport
Iga Swiatek, of Poland, hits a return to Caroline Garcia, of France, during the Miami Open tennis tournament, Friday, March 21, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Iga Swiatek, of Poland, hits a return to Caroline Garcia, of France, during the Miami Open tennis tournament, Friday, March 21, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Updated 3 minutes ago

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Iga Swiatek was given extra security protection at the Miami Open after being verbally attacked during a practice session by a man who had sent the five-time Grand Slam champion harassing messages via social media, BBC Sport reported Wednesday, citing representatives for the player.

The episode comes a little more than a month after a stalker was removed from a match being played by 2021 U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in Dubai.

Spokespeople for the Miami Open and the WTA Tour would not confirm exactly what happened with Swiatek at the hard-court tournament that finishes this weekend.

The No. 2-seeded Swiatek lost to wild card Alexandra Eala in the quarterfinals Wednesday.

“Player safety is our top priority. The WTA works closely with tournaments and their security teams on best practices for international sporting events to ensure the safety and well-being of all participants. There are comprehensive security protocols in place to make sure that any incidents are handled promptly and effectively," the WTA said. "The details of these are not something we discuss publicly, but we are steadfast in our commitment to maintaining a safe environment for players and everyone attending one of our events.”

The Miami Open issued a statement saying: “We take the safety and security of all players and tournament attendees extremely seriously. We constantly evaluate any potential threats and take every measure to respond appropriately. To ensure the effectiveness of these efforts, we do not disclose the details of our security operations.”

At the Dubai Championships last month, Raducanu said, she could barely breathe and her eyes filled with tears when a stalker who had approached her earlier in the tournament was in the stands during her match.

Raducanu spoke to the chair umpire, and the man was ejected from the court and later detained by police.

In 2022, an obsessive fan was given a restraining order after going to Raducanu's home three times.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Iga Swiatek, of Poland, serves to Caroline Garcia, of France, during the Miami Open tennis tournament, Friday, March 21, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, speaks during a news conference at the Miami Open tennis tournament, Thursday, March 20, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Credit: AP

Novak Djokovic wanted other players to step up by putting their names on tennis antitrust lawsuit

Carlos Alcaraz doesn't support the lawsuit from the tennis players' group Novak Djokovic founded

Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios beats McDonald at the Miami Open for his first win in 2 1/2 years

The Latest

FILE - Eurocopters Tiger of the German Army take part in the Lithuanian-German division-level international military exercise 'Grand Quadriga 2024' at a training range in Pabrade, north of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania on May 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis, File)

Credit: AP

4 American soldiers who went missing in Lithuania have died, NATO leader says

4m ago

The Latest: GOP Senate Armed Services chair wants investigation into Trump officials' Signal chat

6m ago

Turkish student at Tufts University detained, video shows masked people handcuffing her

8m ago

Featured

Savannah's Talmadge Bridge sits just downriver from the Georgia Ports Authority cargo ship terminals. The span was recently listed in a NTSB report among those that are at risk for vessel strike following the March 2024 collapse of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Savannah’s bridge is anchored on the riverbank. So how could it topple?

The federal agency investigating Baltimore’s Key Bridge collapse lists Savannah's Talmadge Bridge as susceptible to vessel strikes despite piers being located on riverbank.

Brewing at the CDC: Five top resignations and ‘potentially catastrophic’ cuts

The Atlanta-based CDC is already dealing with hundreds of laid-off staff and restrictions on communication that make it difficult for some to accomplish their basic work.

How Atlanta played a role in the record-breaking ‘Othello on Broadway’ revival

The revival of Shakespeare's classic tragedy, directed by Kenny Leon, breaks Broadway records.