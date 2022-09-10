Iga Swiatek beats Ons Jabeur for 1st US Open title, 3rd Slam

Swiatek then missed a backhand, and Jabeur pushed things to the tiebreaker and led it 5-4. But Swiatek took the last three points, and soon was down on her back, a major champ once again.
Jabeur, a 28-year-old from Tunisia, is the first African woman and first Arab woman to reach a Grand Slam final and was participating in her second in a row. But she is now 0-2 at that stage being the runner-up at Wimbledon in July.
Ons Jabeur, of Tunisia, lies on the court after chasing down a shot from Iga Swiatek, of Poland, during the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Ons Jabeur, of Tunisia, lies on the court after chasing down a shot from Iga Swiatek, of Poland, during the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Iga Swiatek, of Poland, returns a shot to Ons Jabeur, of Tunisia, during the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Iga Swiatek, of Poland, returns a shot to Ons Jabeur, of Tunisia, during the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Ons Jabeur, of Tunisia, reacts after losing a point to Iga Swiatek, of Poland, during the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Ons Jabeur, of Tunisia, reacts after losing a point to Iga Swiatek, of Poland, during the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Iga Swiatek, of Poland, returns a shot to Ons Jabeur, of Tunisia, during the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Iga Swiatek, of Poland, returns a shot to Ons Jabeur, of Tunisia, during the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Ons Jabeur, of Tunisia, attempts to return a shot to Iga Swiatek, of Poland, during the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Ons Jabeur, of Tunisia, attempts to return a shot to Iga Swiatek, of Poland, during the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Iga Swiatek, of Poland, prepares to serve to Ons Jabeur, of Tunisia, during the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Iga Swiatek, of Poland, prepares to serve to Ons Jabeur, of Tunisia, during the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Coaches and supporters shout their support for Ons Jabeur, of Tunisia, during the women's singles final against Iga Swiatek, of Poland, at the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Coaches and supporters shout their support for Ons Jabeur, of Tunisia, during the women's singles final against Iga Swiatek, of Poland, at the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Iga Swiatek, of Poland, reacts after scoring a point against Ons Jabeur, of Tunisia, during the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Iga Swiatek, of Poland, reacts after scoring a point against Ons Jabeur, of Tunisia, during the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Ons Jabeur, of Tunisia, gets up off the court after missing shot from Iga Swiatek, of Poland, during the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Ons Jabeur, of Tunisia, gets up off the court after missing shot from Iga Swiatek, of Poland, during the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Billie Jean King, front left, watches action between Iga Swiatek, of Poland, and Ons Jabeur, of Tunisia, during the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Billie Jean King, front left, watches action between Iga Swiatek, of Poland, and Ons Jabeur, of Tunisia, during the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
