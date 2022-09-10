BreakingNews
Iga Swiatek beats Ons Jabeur for 1st US Open title, 3rd Slam
Iga Swiatek beats Ons Jabeur for 1st US Open title, 3rd Slam

Iga Swiatek, of Poland, reacts after scoring a point against Ons Jabeur, of Tunisia, during the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Iga Swiatek, of Poland, reacts after scoring a point against Ons Jabeur, of Tunisia, during the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

By HOWARD FENDRICH, Associated Press
8 minutes ago
Iga Swiatek has defeated Ons Jabeur 6-2, 7-6 (5) to win her first U.S. Open championship and third Grand Slam title overall

NEW YORK (AP) — Iga Swiatek beat Ons Jabeur 6-2, 7-6 (5) in the U.S. Open final on Saturday to claim her first championship at Flushing Meadows and third Grand Slam title overall.

The No. 1-ranked Swiatek cemented her status as the dominant figure in women’s tennis by triumphing at the tournament that is expected to be the last of Serena Williams’ career.

Swiatek’s victory over No. 5 Jabeur improved her record in tour-level matches to 55-7 with seven trophies in 2022. Both of those figures lead the WTA.

She also won the French Open in June and is the first woman since 2016 to collect two major titles in a season.

On Saturday, Swiatek had her first match point while leading 6-5 in the second as Jabeur served. Right before the point began, Swiatek jogged over to the sideline to change rackets — an unusual choice at that moment.

Swiatek then missed a backhand, and Jabeur pushed things to the tiebreaker and led it 5-4. But Swiatek took the last three points, and soon was down on her back, a major champ once again.

Jabeur, a 28-year-old from Tunisia, is the first African woman and first Arab woman to reach a Grand Slam final and was participating in her second in a row. But she is now 0-2 at that stage being the runner-up at Wimbledon in July.

Ons Jabeur, of Tunisia, lies on the court after chasing down a shot from Iga Swiatek, of Poland, during the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Ons Jabeur, of Tunisia, lies on the court after chasing down a shot from Iga Swiatek, of Poland, during the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Iga Swiatek, of Poland, returns a shot to Ons Jabeur, of Tunisia, during the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Iga Swiatek, of Poland, returns a shot to Ons Jabeur, of Tunisia, during the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Ons Jabeur, of Tunisia, reacts after losing a point to Iga Swiatek, of Poland, during the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Ons Jabeur, of Tunisia, reacts after losing a point to Iga Swiatek, of Poland, during the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Iga Swiatek, of Poland, returns a shot to Ons Jabeur, of Tunisia, during the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Iga Swiatek, of Poland, returns a shot to Ons Jabeur, of Tunisia, during the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Ons Jabeur, of Tunisia, attempts to return a shot to Iga Swiatek, of Poland, during the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Ons Jabeur, of Tunisia, attempts to return a shot to Iga Swiatek, of Poland, during the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Iga Swiatek, of Poland, prepares to serve to Ons Jabeur, of Tunisia, during the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Iga Swiatek, of Poland, prepares to serve to Ons Jabeur, of Tunisia, during the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Coaches and supporters shout their support for Ons Jabeur, of Tunisia, during the women's singles final against Iga Swiatek, of Poland, at the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Coaches and supporters shout their support for Ons Jabeur, of Tunisia, during the women's singles final against Iga Swiatek, of Poland, at the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Iga Swiatek, of Poland, reacts after scoring a point against Ons Jabeur, of Tunisia, during the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Iga Swiatek, of Poland, reacts after scoring a point against Ons Jabeur, of Tunisia, during the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Ons Jabeur, of Tunisia, gets up off the court after missing shot from Iga Swiatek, of Poland, during the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Ons Jabeur, of Tunisia, gets up off the court after missing shot from Iga Swiatek, of Poland, during the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Billie Jean King, front left, watches action between Iga Swiatek, of Poland, and Ons Jabeur, of Tunisia, during the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Billie Jean King, front left, watches action between Iga Swiatek, of Poland, and Ons Jabeur, of Tunisia, during the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Darren Waller played three seasons at Georgia Tech. AJC file photo

NFL's highest-paid tight end is a former Georgia Tech wide receiver
Georgia Tech linebacker Ayinde Eley (2) and defensive lineman Makius Scott (8) celebrate during the first half of the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game against Clemson at Mercedes-Benz stadium on Monday, September 5, 2022. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Georgia Tech-Western Carolina: TV, online, radio information
Falcons tight end Anthony Firkser during the first day of Falcons training camp at the Falcons Practice Facility Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Falcons promote tight end, release defensive end
Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota takes a break during training camp at the Falcons Practice Facility, Wednesday, August 10, 2022, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Falcons name their captains for 2022
Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota takes a break during training camp at the Falcons Practice Facility, Wednesday, August 10, 2022, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Falcons name their captains for 2022
Georgia State safety Antavious Lane tackles North Carolina wide receiver Kobe Paysour in the second half of a game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

Georgia State still optimistic after tough loss to North Carolina
Iga Swiatek, of Poland, returns a shot to Ons Jabeur, of Tunisia, during the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Swiatek wins 3rd Grand Slam title | US Open updates
AP source: MLB, players reach minor league union deal
Ewing takes 1-shot lead over Fassi on LPGA in Cincinnati
Voters wait in line at Roswell Library on the last day of early voting on Friday, May 20, 2022. (Natrice Miller / natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Politically Georgia: How an explosion of new voters could change November
Pizza, Pints & Pigskins: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
In the Saturday ePaper: The Braves move to No. 1 in NL East
