ajc logo
X

If All-Star Game decided by HR derby, final score stays same

National League's Pete Alonso, of the New York Mets, bats during the MLB All-Star baseball Home Run Derby, Monday, July 18, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Combined ShapeCaption
National League's Pete Alonso, of the New York Mets, bats during the MLB All-Star baseball Home Run Derby, Monday, July 18, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

National & World News
1 hour ago
So let’s say the All-Star Game is tied 3-all after nine innings

LOS ANGELES (AP) — So let's say the All-Star Game is tied 3-all after nine innings. Then it goes to that new Home Run Derby tiebreaker, where National League boppers Pete Alonso, Ronald Acuña Jr. and Kyle Schwarber outslug the AL trio.

What's the final score?

After a couple of ideas were considered, Major League Baseball made its decision hours before Tuesday's game at Dodger Stadium: Officially, it would be 3-3, with a notation the NL won in a home run swing-off.

There had been discussion about adding a run to the winner's score. But MLB consulted with the Elias Sports Bureau and followed the recommendation of the sport's record keepers.

That'd make the final tally like the results in a soccer match decided by penalty kicks, more than a college football game where the scores keep escalating in multiple overtimes.

This is the first year that the All-Star Game would go to a Home Run Derby instead of extra innings if tied after the ninth.

Each squad would send up three players for three swings each — already chosen were Alonso, Acuña and Schwarber for the NL and Julio Rodríguez, Ty France and Kyle Tucker for the AL.

Rodríguez, selected as a reserve outfielder, could get into the game in the middle innings. Suppose the 21-year-old Seattle rookie went 0 for 2, but then hit three homers in the derby and led the AL to a win — could he get the Most Valuable Player award, based on that performance?

No. The MVP will be based on the nine-inning game and, with coaches doing the tossing in the derby, no winning or losing pitcher.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined ShapeCaption
American League's Julio Rodriguez, of the Seattle Mariners, bats during the MLB All-Star baseball Home Run Derby, Monday, July 18, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Credit: Abbie Parr

American League's Julio Rodriguez, of the Seattle Mariners, bats during the MLB All-Star baseball Home Run Derby, Monday, July 18, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Credit: Abbie Parr

Combined ShapeCaption
American League's Julio Rodriguez, of the Seattle Mariners, bats during the MLB All-Star baseball Home Run Derby, Monday, July 18, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Credit: Abbie Parr

Credit: Abbie Parr

Combined ShapeCaption
An overview of Dodger Stadium during batting practice before the MLB All-Star baseball game, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Credit: Jae C. Hong

An overview of Dodger Stadium during batting practice before the MLB All-Star baseball game, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Credit: Jae C. Hong

Combined ShapeCaption
An overview of Dodger Stadium during batting practice before the MLB All-Star baseball game, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Credit: Jae C. Hong

Credit: Jae C. Hong

Combined ShapeCaption
A overview of Dodger Stadium before the MLB All-Star Futures baseball game, Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Credit: Jae C. Hong

A overview of Dodger Stadium before the MLB All-Star Futures baseball game, Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Credit: Jae C. Hong

Combined ShapeCaption
A overview of Dodger Stadium before the MLB All-Star Futures baseball game, Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Credit: Jae C. Hong

Credit: Jae C. Hong

Editors' Picks
Bud Peterson laments changes in ‘free-for-all’ college athletics4h ago
Nick Saban: Alabama players leading nation in NIL deals
7h ago
Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea looks for his team to improve amid high stakes
5h ago
Shane Beamer bringing joy to Gamecocks one viral video at a time
3h ago
Shane Beamer bringing joy to Gamecocks one viral video at a time
3h ago
Life is pretty good lately for Braves All-Star Dansby Swanson
1h ago
The Latest
FDA weighs oversight changes after formula, Juul troubles
8m ago
Orioles draft 7-foot pitcher, would be tallest ever in MLB
11m ago
Georgia fake electors may face charges in election probe
13m ago
Featured
Wesleyan star Druw Jones prepares for their game against Mount Paran Christian in game three of the Private A semifinal playoff series at Wesleyan School Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Wesleyan won 7-6 to advance to play in the Private A championship next week. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)a

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Druw Jones’ high school baseball coach: He was born to be the top pick
Legal arguments in judges’ hands as Georgia awaits abortion ruling
How the AJC covered the 1999 death of 6-year-old William DaShawn Hamilton
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top